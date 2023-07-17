Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medical Properties Trust: One Key Element Missing From Financial Projections

Jul. 17, 2023 5:06 PM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)4 Comments
Jeremy LaKosh
Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust's stock value is discounted compared to its peers, which management attributes to false narratives about the company's business practices.
  • Concerns arise over the company's financial outlook due to its use of cash on hand and asset sales to fund debt maturities, potentially leading to liquidity issues in 2025.
  • The company's projections for the next decade, which exclude capital expenditures, suggest a need for additional funding, raising concerns about debt refinancing assumptions and return on invested capital.
Last month, management of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) provided an investor update presentation that highlighted the case for the company’s stock price to be higher. While the company made several good points to justify an investment in their stock, the

Jeremy LaKosh
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

zito
Today, 5:39 PM
Certainly all of the issues you raise are important, but the elephant in the room is Prospect. People are getting more surgeries, thanks to Pickleball, and UNH and others are down. What are the projected cash flows if all rents are paid and contractual inflation adjustments are added?
JHHAlpha
Today, 5:25 PM
All of this financial analysis is fine--but is truly looking into weeds, instead of addressing the main issue--which is the financial health of its renters. It's my understanding that there is substantial doubt about the ability of some of its renters timely to pay, thus forcing immediate hurt to cash flow, and possible reduced rent until such time as the renters' health has been restored.
g
grcinak
Today, 5:30 PM
@JHHAlpha MPW is a Vegas bet. Just my 2-cents. Nothing more, nothing less.
JHHAlpha
Today, 5:39 PM
@grcinak A Vegas bet is 99.9% in favor of the house, is what I've heard-- so not any 50-50 chance for success.
