Trend Investing With The Paper-And-Pencil-Only [PPO]

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Lake OZ boater’s comment on “The Paper-and-Pencil-Only [PPO] 123” leaded to the following quote:

“As an investment style, trend following has existed for a very long time, some 100 years ago, the classical economist David Ricardo’s imperative to “cut short your losses” and “your profits run on” suggests an attention to trends. A century later, the legendary trader Jesse Livermore stated explicitly that the big money was not in the individual fluctuations but … sizing up the entire market and its trends.” (From “A Century of Evidence on Trend-Following Investing,” by Brian Hurst, Yao Hus Doi, Lasse H. Pedersen, Ph. D., AQR Capital Management, Fall 2014)

In the late 1950s I met David Ricardo when I read John Maynard Keynes's "General Theory" in Seoul National U of South Korea. Ricardo (1772 – 1823) was actually a great economist between Adam Smith (1723 – 1790) (Wealth of Nation) and Keynes (1883 – 1946).

in the late 1970s, Oscar Morgenstern's Economic History course took several weeks with Ricardo, and Fritz Machlup, my Ph.D. chair, taught Keynes and Ricardo on many occasions in NYU.

As a result, I never thought of Ricardo in the angle to the stock market which I have endeavored in for almost two decades. Amazingly Ricardo and me might share the same profile which is an economist, excelling in the stock market as well.

I never encounter the name of Jesse Livermore. Readers may read the italics only to learn about something from his legacy..

“He is considered a pioneer of day trading … At one time, Livermore was one of the richest people in the world; however, at the time of his suicide, he had liabilities greater than his assets.

In a time when accurate financial statements were rarely published, getting current stock quotes required a large operation, and market manipulation was rampant, Livermore used what is now known as technical analysis as the basis for his trades. His principles, including the effects of emotion on trading, continue to be studied.

Some of Livermore's trades, such as taking short positions before the 1906 San Francisco Earthquake and just before the Wall Street Crash of 1929, are legendary within investing circles. Some observers have regarded Livermore as the greatest trader who ever lived, but others have regarded his legacy as a cautionary tale about the risks of leverage to seek large gains rather than a strategy focused on smaller yet more consistent returns.” (Wikipedia, the italics are mine)

Keeping Ricard’s sound market wisdom and Livermore’s failed legacy in a so-called "tiger-smoking" time (a Korean adage), I want to double check what we are doing in the current market which is relatively manipulation free, online investing, and in an established uptrend.

The Focus

Update the uptrend

Market Perspective

Safe Investing

The Innovative “Paper-and-Pencil-Only” (“PPO”) Approach

My unusual “PPO” Approach with a minimum help of EXCEL demonstrated a clear track on the coming up-/down-momentum and up/down trend which has not been detected by clever algorithms (i.e., moving average) or sophisticated graphics or charts.

The PPO distinguishes the movement SPY or other ETFs as “P” (plus) or “m” (minus), without considering the size of changes.

Currently The PPO approach works on 1) Uptrend, starting March 31, 2023, 2) the Trifecta Distribution Index [TDI], and 3) the Sector Diffusion Index [SDI] in the PPO 123.

The Update of the Uptrend as of Jul 14, 2023

Table 1: Momentums & Trends May, Jun and Jul 03 - 14 Bullish 6Ps 5Ps 4Ps 3Ps 2Ps 1Ps # No. 1 0 1 2 3 5 Bearish 6ms 5ms 4ms 3ms 2ms 1ms # No. 1 0 1 1 2 8 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. Click to enlarge

Table 2: The m/P on Friday May 2023, Jun 2023, and Jul 14, 2023 Month Date May 5 12 19 26 * m/P P m m P * Jun 2 9 16 23 30 m/P P P m m P Jul 7 14 21 30 30 m/P m m * * * NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. Click to enlarge

Table 1 is a new Table, based on Table 11 in “TABLES” after the text. (Readers can reconcile Table 1 Summary with Table 11)

Table 1 summarized as "P" had EDGE over "m" on 3"P"/3"m" and 2"P"/2"m" while 'm' had only on 1”P”/1”m”.

Table 2 reported the Friday votes as almost even as "P" vs "m" was 5 vs 6. On Jul 14 the S&P 500 Index was in the plus column, but closed over 4.5K, at 4,505.42 (-0.1%)

Putting two Tables together, the current 3.5 months old Uptrend firmly rides on the bull plateau.

The S&P 500 Index has steadily moved up from Mar 31(4,109.11) to Apr 28 (4,189.48, +1.96%), to May 31 (4,179.83, -0.23%), to Jun 30 (4,450.38, +6.42%), and to Jul 14 (4,505.42, +1.24%).

The following data (Jun 7 thru Jul 14) witnessed the fateful Gettysburg fight: 1) 6 straight wins of "P" from Jun 8 to Jun 15, 2) 3 defeats of “P” from Jun 16 to Jun 21, 3) another 3 defeats of “P” from Jul 05 to Jul 07, and 4) finally, 4 wins of “P” from July 10 to Jul 13.

06/07/23 4,267.52 -0.38% m 06/08/23 4,293.93 0.62% P 06/09/23 4,298.86 0.11% P 06/12/23 4,338.93 0.93% P 06/13/23 4,369.01 0.69% P 06/14/23 4,372.59 0.08% P 06/15/23 4,425.84 1.22% P 06/16/23 4,409.59 -0.37% m 06/20/23 4,388.71 -0.47% m 06/21/23 4,365.69 -0.52% m 06/22/23 4,381.89 0.37% P 06/23/23 4,348.33 -0.77% m 06/26/23 4,328.82 -0.45% m 06/27/23 4,378.41 1.15% P 06/28/23 4,376.86 -0.04% m 06/29/23 4,396.44 0.45% P 06/30/23 4,450.38 1.23% P 07/03/23 4,455.59 0.12% P 07/05/23 4,446.82 -0.20% m 07/06/23 4,411.59 -0.79% m 07/07/23 4,398.95 -0.29% m 07/10/23 4,409.53 0.24% P 07/11/23 4,439.26 0.67% P 07/12/23 4,472.16 0.74% P 07/13/23 4,510.04 0.85% P 07/14/23 4,505.42 -0.10% m Click to enlarge

The Market Perspective in the Year and Beyond

The stock market or the S&P 500 Index (SPY) or Elephant is finally out of the disrupting ground, inherited originally from the Great Financial Crisis [GFC] in 2007 - 08, and the covid-19 in 2019.

In the middle of June, after the fierce bout between bulls and bears, bulls cleared the wide bull way lifted high to link to the bull plateau.

Artificial Intelligence [AI] -driven firms will lead the market. Some investors give a lower weight to Netflix because it is not an AI firm. I disagree because AI is not only for social-media companies. AI penetrated everywhere, including entertaining, industrial, sports, and so on. Even for my writing.

Netflix has a monopoly status in the global content services. For example, South Korean actor, Woo Do-hwan, and actress, Lew You-mi lead a new Netflix Services. They are not new faces. Any readers already watch their movies, they will buy Netflix.

Another example is that Microsoft and Activision were evaluating selling some of their cloud-gaming rights in the UK.

The disarrayed global markets and the global economy impacted GFC and the Pandemic cannot normalize this year, but it would take five years or so.

I am bullish in the several years with SPY (Elephant) because the U.S. economy is very strong and U.S. AI companies such as Tesla and FAMANG are the global leaders.

The Conclusion: The Safe Investing

The bottom line is we must not perform worse than the market. How can we do it? The answer is Triple Protection, or TP, in my case. Over my entire investment career, all the time I have been in TP which has been adjusted by the market in real time.

My triple protection: 1) No MOS, 2) Enough Cash both In online Savings accounts and In Trading Account, and 3) the Contrarian Approach.

No MOS (No Margin, No OPTIONS, and No Shorts)

This protection makes me out of any leverages to have margin loans, call/put option positions, and short sales. You might wonder how I made money. Ironically, we find in Livermore comments: “ the big money was not in the individual fluctuations but … sizing up the entire market and its trends”.

Enough Cash both In online Savings accounts and In Trading Accounts

As of Jul 14, I have 77% of my capital) in three Goldman Sachs's online savings accounts, and 42% of cash in two brokerage accounts (Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade) of the remaining capital (23%).

The Contrarian Approach

My contrarian approach and my pro cycles make my money transfers from Savings accounts and all other accounts back and forth to minimize my cash holdings to pay bills of buy/sell securities whenever is in the target points.

TABLES