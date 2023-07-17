Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fastly: To Old Highs With New CEO?

Jul. 17, 2023 5:50 PM ETFastly, Inc. (FSLY)
Philipp Stuelcken profile picture
Philipp Stuelcken
436 Followers

Summary

  • Once an obscure company, Fastly gained widespread attention during the pandemic but suffered a steep decline.
  • The appointment of Todd Nightingale as CEO sparked a transformation, leading to a rise in share prices and the unveiling of ambitious long-term plans at its Investors Day.
  • With regard to some key metrics indicating accelerating growth in the upcoming quarters and potential breakeven in free cash flow by 2026, a compelling investment case arises.
  • Valuation suggests there's still upside potential, but more positive surprises might be needed for an attractive long-term investment.

Cloud vs Edge Vector Moderne Technologie

vilrap/iStock via Getty Images

Before 2020, Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was a relatively unknown company that gained significant media attention due to the expected push toward digitalization brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, despite high market expectations and claims, the company was unable

This article was written by

Philipp Stuelcken profile picture
Philipp Stuelcken
436 Followers
Full-time Investor since 2015. I analyze companies with long-term prospects, primarily from a fundamental perspective. I primarily invest in fast growing companies of healthcare and technology sectors but also take some deep value plays. In the long term I aim for a return of at least 10% p.a. with my portfolio. Fan of Peter Lynch and his unique way of looking at the stock markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FSLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.