U.S. Homebuilder Mortgage Rate Buydowns Are Starting To Expire En Masse: Will History Repeat?

Summary

  • The housing boom has lasted longer than housing bears have expected, with shares of homebuilders seeing significant gains.
  • The iShares Home Construction ETF is up 33% for the year and SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 27% YTD return.
  • Why won't the housing market turn when every economic indicator says it should? I'd argue that new home sales have held up largely because of homebuilders offering buyers teaser rates.
  • Homebuilders are using short-term mortgage buydowns to attract buyers, but this could lead to chaos as payments automatically reset to higher amounts. This is particularly risky for jumbo mortgages.
  • I estimate that 600,000 to 700,000 households could face rate resets in the next year, which could quietly put pressure on the economy and housing market.
Panoramic Aerial Shot of Suburban Housing and Farmland in Maricopa, Arizona

halbergman/iStock via Getty Images

Recent data shows what was a surprisingly strong spring selling season for homebuilders and an existing home sales market that has rebounded in price, even amidst plunging volumes. For shares of homebuilders, this means that the pandemic boom in new

Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Paywalled articles are available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

dieuwer profile picture
dieuwer
Today, 8:42 AM
Comments (4.17K)
If the current cycle is anything like the 60's and 70's, you will need to wait 10-20 years to be able to refinance lower.
fastmph profile picture
fastmph
Today, 8:47 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.78K)
@dieuwer
We should NEVER be able to refinance lower.
Rates have finally (almost) normalized. The past 15 years of ZIRP needs to be erased from people’s minds like it never happened.
Money needs to cost something.
