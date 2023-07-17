jittawit.21

A Quick Take On Mira Pharmaceuticals

Mira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRA) has filed to raise $7 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an amended S-1/A registration statement.

The biopharma firm is a preclinical stage company developing THC-based treatments for anxiety and cognitive decline conditions.

MIRA is thinly capitalized and still at an extremely early stage of development, so the IPO would be ultra-high-risk.

My outlook on the IPO is to Sell.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Overview

Baltimore, Maryland-based MIRA Pharmaceuticals was founded to develop a drug candidate for the treatment of various "neuropsychiatric, inflammatory, and neurologic diseases and disorders."

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Erez Aminov, who has been with the firm since April 2023 and was previously the founder of Locate Venture Group, a consulting firm that advised a number of early-stage life science companies. Mr. Aminov has also served as president of Finds4 less, a distributor of electronics and gaming products.

The firm's drug candidate, MIRA1a, is being developed for treating anxiety, cognitive decline and chronic pain by 'selectively targeting the cannabinoid type 1 (“CB1”) and cannabinoid type 2 (“CB2”) receptors.'

MIRA has booked fair market value investment of $8.8 million in equity as of March 31, 2023, from investors, including George Cappy and other individual investors.

MIRA’s Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Prescient & Strategic Intelligence, the global market for anxiety and depression was an estimated $17.8 billion in 2020 and is forecasted to reach $24.5 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 3.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Key elements driving this expected growth are growing awareness and desire for anxiety and depression treatments, due in part to the recent ill effects of the global pandemic.

Also, the chart below shows a summary of the market, with the Asia-Pacific region expected to grow at the fastest rate of growth through 2030:

Global Anxiety & Depression Treatment Market (Prescient & Strategic Intelligence)

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include the following companies and products:

Competitive Products (SEC)

Mira Pharmaceuticals’ Financial Status

The firm’s recent financial results are typical of a preclinical stage life science company in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its development efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the following periods:

Statement Of Operations (SEC)

As of March 31, 2023, the company had $1,349 in cash and $2.2 million in total liabilities.

Mira’s IPO Details

MIRA intends to sell 1.0 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $7.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $7.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

The company is also registering for sale 1.56 million shares by selling stockholders at the IPO price in a separate ‘Resale Prospectus.’

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $96.2 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 6.99%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says the firm qualifies as an "emerging growth company" as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $2.3 million to fund our preclinical animal toxicology studies and CMC activities, approximately $0.9 million for expenses associated with our initial IND application, and approximately $1.8 million for expenses relating to our Phase I clinical trials for MIRA1a; and the remaining amounts to fund working capital and general corporate purposes. Based on our current operating plan, we believe that the net proceeds of this offering, together with our existing cash and cash equivalents, will be sufficient to fund our operations and initial clinical development programs through at least the fourth quarter of 2024, and through the completion of our Phase I clinical trial. (Source - SEC.)

The firm’s equity compensation incentive plan (2022 Omnibus Incentive Plan) currently reserves 2 million shares for the plan, which, if fully granted, would represent approximately 14% of the number of shares outstanding immediately post-IPO.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says that there are no legal proceedings against the firm that would have a material adverse effect on its business or financial condition.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Kingswood Investments.

Commentary About Mira Pharmaceuticals’ IPO

Mira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund the further development of its drug candidate.

The firm’s lead candidate, MIRA1a, is being developed for treating anxiety, cognitive decline and chronic pain by 'selectively targeting the cannabinoid type 1 (“CB1”) and cannabinoid type 2 (“CB2”) receptors.'

The market opportunity for treating anxiety and depression is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.

Management hasn’t disclosed any major pharma firm collaboration agreements.

The company’s investor syndicate does not include any known life science venture capital firm investors nor any strategic pharmaceutical company investors.

Kingswood Investments is the sole underwriter and there is no data on the firm’s IPO involvement over the last 12-month period.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value of $96.2 million.

Given the firm’s preclinical stage of development for its only candidate and high valuation expectations, the Mira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IPO is ultra-high risk.

My outlook on the IPO is to Sell.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced