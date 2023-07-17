Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Park-Ohio Holdings: The Potential Upside Outweighs The Risks

Jul. 17, 2023 6:04 PM ETPark-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH)1 Comment
Carles Diaz Caron profile picture
Carles Diaz Caron
954 Followers

Summary

  • Sales continue to recover after the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and are expected to increase in 2023 and 2024.
  • Profit margins are also improving boosted by price raises and easing supply chain headwinds.
  • Currently, interest expenses represent the most significant risk, so it will be necessary for the company to make use of its high inventories to reduce its current level of debt.
  • The dividend is at risk as cash from operations remains negative.
  • This represents a good opportunity for long-term investors with enough risk appetite.

Risk and reward balance

ChristianChan

Investment thesis

Park-Ohio Holdings (NASDAQ:PKOH) is in a very delicate situation, and that is why the share price has fallen by 71% from all-time highs. Revenues have still not recovered from the debacle caused by the restrictions stemming from the

This article was written by

Carles Diaz Caron profile picture
Carles Diaz Caron
954 Followers
Subscribe for an average ~20% return per year according to Tipranks. I am a long-term Dividend Growth Investor always looking for new opportunities in the stock market since 2015. In order to find good deals in the stock market, I look for companies that are going through a bad time and carefully assess the chances that the financial situation will return to the path of profitability and growth. My objective is to find stocks that can be bought and held for many years and try to get them for the lowest price possible during temporary headwinds. For me, the most important aspects when analyzing a stock's turnaround chances are that the company's products are essential to a big portion of the population, healthy and stable profit margins, a sustainable debt and dividend, and a long-term trend that suggests the products and services offered will continue to be essential for the decades to come.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

B
Bridgejumper
Today, 6:27 PM
Premium
Comments (254)
Yes, extremely undervalued - nobody looking here.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.