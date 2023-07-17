SERSOL

A Quick Take On Northann Corp.

Northann Corp. (NCL) has filed to raise $12 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.

The firm sells 3D-printed vinyl flooring products in North America and elsewhere.

Given Northann Corp.'s declining top line revenue, increasing cash used in operations, risks from operating in China and high valuation expectations, my outlook on the IPO is to Sell.

Northann Overview

Elk Grove, California-based Northann Corp. was founded to manufacture and sell vinyl flooring products and decorative panels, primarily in the United States and Canada.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman, president and CEO Mr. Lin Li, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2013 and was previously the general manager of Changzhou Winslon International Trading Co. Ltd. from 2005 to 2012.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

3D printed vinyl flooring

Decorative panel products

DotFloor.com online store.

As of March 31, 2023, Northann has booked fair market value investment of $950,000 in equity.

Northann - Customer Acquisition

The firm sells to wholesale and retail customers primarily located in the U.S. and Canada but also sells to Europe and other regions.

In 2022, 98.5% of the company's revenue came from customers in the U.S. and Canada.

Northann operates a number of subsidiaries in China to produce its products.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 7.3% 2022 5.0% 2021 3.6% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Selling efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling expense, has worsened to negative (24.8x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 -24.8 2022 -12.9 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

Northann’s Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the U.S. vinyl floor covering market was an estimated $7.25 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $10.5 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.45% from 2022 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are continued higher demand from consumers for customized products and greater style options, colors and textures.

Also, from Expert Market Research, the chart below shows the market share of various vinyl flooring types, with vinyl sheet flooring accounting for a large majority of customer demand:

North America Vinyl Flooring Market (Expert Market Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Armstrong Flooring

Mannington Mills

American Biltrite Ltd.

Adore Floors

Tarkett USA & Canada

Others.

Northann Corp. Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply dropping top line revenue

Lower gross profit but higher gross margin

Reduced operating profit but increased operating margin

Increasing cash used in operations in recent periods.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 2,734,933 -64.3% 2022 $ 20,957,972 -39.3% 2021 $ 34,525,344 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 1,249,942 -38.7% 2022 $ 5,754,832 -1.3% 2021 $ 5,831,760 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 45.70% 19.1% 2022 27.46% 62.6% 2021 16.89% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 396,112 14.5% 2022 $ 2,077,215 9.9% 2021 $ 1,145,627 3.3% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 559,202 20.4% 2022 $ 1,451,736 6.9% 2021 $ 635,717 1.8% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ (895,440) 2022 $ (3,648,766) 2021 $ 4,554,180 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of March 31, 2023, Northann had $91,941 in cash and $12.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending March 31, 2023, was negative ($3.3 million).

Northann Corp. IPO Details

Northann intends to raise $12 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, offering three million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $4.00 per share.

The firm has also issued five million shares of Class A stock, which will be entitled to ten votes per share versus one vote per share held by holders of the firm’s common stock.

The S&P 500 Index (SP500) no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Immediately after the IPO, the company will be considered a "controlled company" by Nasdaq, with the founder owning 88.26% of voting shares.

The existing shareholder has not indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $110 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 10.71%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a "low float" stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says the firm qualifies as an "emerging growth company" as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

The company also claims to be a "smaller reporting company," meaning it may be exempt from the more stringent financial reporting requirements before and after an IPO. For a non-exhaustive comparison of emerging growth company and smaller reporting company reporting and related requirements, view a summary here.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Proposed Use Of IPO Proceeds (SEC)

The firm’s equity compensation incentive plan (2023 Equity Incentive Plan) currently provides for up to 4 million shares of common stock to be issued under the plan, which, if issued in addition to the number of shares outstanding immediately after the IPO is completed, would equal 12.5% of the total outstanding shares.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said it is "not aware of any threat of, any legal proceeding that [...] is likely to have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition or operations."

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Craft Capital Management.

Valuation Metrics For Northann

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $112,000,000 Enterprise Value $109,769,086 Price / Sales 6.99 EV / Revenue 6.85 EV / EBITDA 76.40 Earnings Per Share -$0.01 Operating Margin 8.96% Net Margin -1.27% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 10.71% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$3,284,183 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -2.93% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 5.24 CapEx Ratio 12.11 Revenue Growth Rate -64.29% (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

Commentary About Northann’s IPO

NCL is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its facilities expansion and general working capital requirements.

The company’s financials have produced dropping topline revenue, reduced gross profit but higher gross margin, lower operating profit but higher operating margin and growing cash used in operations in recent periods.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending March 31, 2023, was negative ($3.3 million).

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has decreased; its Selling efficiency multiple was negative (24.8x) in the most recent period, a very poor result.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain future earnings for reinvestment back into the company's growth and working capital requirements.

The market opportunity for vinyl flooring is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth through 2028.

Craft Capital Management is the sole underwriter and the one IPO led by the firm over the last 12-month period has generated a return of negative (84.5%) since its IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Business risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include that most of its products are manufactured by Chinese subsidiaries subject to legal and operational risks in China.

Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China or other countries may exist.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and their U.S. stock listings.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller companies with Chinese operations that have become public in the U.S. has been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management’s priorities.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 6.85x on sharply declining revenue.

Given Northann Corp.’s declining top line revenue, increasing cash used in operations, risks from operating in China and high valuation expectations, my outlook on the IPO is to Sell.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.