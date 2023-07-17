Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Buy, Hold, Or Sell Nokia Ahead Of Q2 Earnings?

Jul. 17, 2023 6:28 PM ETNokia Oyj (NOK)CIEN, ERIC1 Comment
Summary

  • Nokia pre-announced a disappointing outlook ahead of its quarterly report set for this Thursday.
  • Cost cut efforts are underway as the firm preserves margins.
  • Look out for the company re-affirming a recovery in demand later this year.
Nokia logo on their headquarters and main office for Timisoara. Nokia is a Finish corporation specialized and technology and telecommunications known for mobile phones.

BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ahead of posting its second quarter earnings report set for Thursday, July 20, Nokia (NYSE:NOK) lowered its full-year guidance. The telecommunications firm blamed weaker demand for the lowered sales and comparable operating margin guidance.

How

Comments (1)

k
kevinconnolly
Today, 6:53 PM
Comments (3.04K)
If one goes to Webster's Dictionary and looks up the word Disappointment------the word that they will find for Disappointment is Nokia!! Just Sayin!!
