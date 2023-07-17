Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

UBS: The Thrill Of Risk And Potential Reward, But Wait For Earnings

Jul. 17, 2023 6:37 PM ETUBS Group AG (UBS)
The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
74 Followers

Summary

  • Based on a Residual Income Valuation, I have determined a stock price target of $89.62, assuming UBS successfully completes its integration with Credit Suisse within the expected timeframe.
  • However, there is a significant risk that UBS may struggle to execute its plan within five years, primarily due to the limited time left for conducting the due-diligence.
  • Therefore, I do not recommend initiating a long position on UBS before its Q2 earnings release. There is a possibility that their outlook may be revised downwards.

UBS branch in Switzerland with logo

simarts

Thesis

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) may have made a groundbreaking deal by acquiring one of the world's largest banks for a mere $3.4 billion. However, the integration process poses several near-term obstacles. Among these risks, the primary concerns are the potential for UBS

This article was written by

The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
74 Followers
I have been investing since the age of 16, initially starting with factoring, which is a fixed income instrument. Although I am relatively new to stocks, I have gained 12 months of experience in this area. Additionally, I am currently pursuing my first semester of a Bachelor's degree in Economics.My investment strategy mainly revolves around the medium to long term. I prefer to seek out stocks with strong growth potential or those that offer good dividends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in UBS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.