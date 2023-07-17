Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Finally, The U.S. Markets Are Making Sense Again!

Jul. 17, 2023 6:50 PM ETAAPL, AMLP, AMZN, ARKK, AXP, DFS, GOOG, GOOGL, META, MSFT, NVDA, REM, SCHG, SIVBQ, SIVPQ, TSLA, UNH, V, VGSIX, VGSLX, VGSNX, VNQ1 Comment
Summary

  • 2022 was a confusing year for the market, with high dividend-paying stocks remaining resilient despite the Fed raising rates to levels above their collective yields.
  • The strongest U.S. companies such as Apple and Microsoft are back on track in 2023, and we're excited about Apple's 'Vision Pro' and Microsoft's AI opportunities, respectively.
  • We think large cap growth will remain the best investment strategy in the coming decade thanks to the area's strong cash-based sources of intrinsic value.
  • Banking and energy equities remain unattractive, in our view, and we expect the pressure on value-oriented equities to continue given their net-debt heavy balance sheets and dividend liabilities.
  • Overall, we're very bullish on the markets for this decade, and we believe big cap tech and large cap growth remain the places to be.

Asians of other ethnic groups giving the thumbs up

Yoshiyoshi Hirokawa

By Brian Nelson, CFA

Last year, 2022, was one of the most messed up market environments I have seen in a long time. The Fed was raising rates and yet dividend growth and high dividend-paying stocks were resilient, despite certificates of

We offer subscriptions and exclusive newsletters. Visit our website at www.valuentum.com for more information. Valuentum is an independent investment research publisher, offering premium equity reports and dividend reports, as well as commentary across all sectors/companies, a Best Ideas Newsletter (spanning market caps, asset classes), a Dividend Growth Newsletter, modeling tools/products, and more. Valuentum is based in the Chicagoland area. Valuentum is not a money manager, broker, or financial advisor. Valuentum is a publisher of financial information. Please read our Disclaimer that applies to all articles published on Seeking Alpha: http://www.valuentum.com/categories/20110613. Follow us on Twitter: @Valuentum

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Brian Nelson owns shares in SPY, SCHG, QQQ, DIA, VOT, BITO, RSP, and IWM. Valuentum owns SPY, SCHG, QQQ, VOO, and DIA. Brian Nelson's household owns shares in HON, DIS, HAS, NKE, DIA, and RSP. Some of the other securities written about in this article may be included in Valuentum's simulated newsletter portfolios. Contact Valuentum for more information about its editorial policies.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

j
jdnrm08
Today, 7:15 PM
Premium
Comments (321)
Seems SCHG is overvalued now. True?
