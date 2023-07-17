Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Global Trade Falls At Fastest Rate For 5 Months In June 2023

Markit
Summary

  • The worldwide Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence indicated a sixteenth monthly fall in export orders for goods and services at the end of the second quarter.
  • In May, the seasonally adjusted PMI New Export Orders Index signalled a steepening downturn in global trade, as falling goods trade was accompanied by a softening expansion of services exports.
  • Within the developed world, US exports fell for a thirteenth successive month, according to S&P Global's PMI data.
  • Looking in more detail at manufacturing export flows, only seven of the 28 economies covered by the S&P Global PMI surveys reported any goods export growth in June.

The following is an excerpt from the monthly S&P Global Monthly Global Trade Monitor, produced with GTAS Forecasting. Read the latest on Connect™ by S&P Global.

The worldwide Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys compiled by S&P Global Market

This article was written by

Markit
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Comments

