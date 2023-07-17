Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Encouraging Commodity Demand Expectations For H2 2023

VanEck
Summary

  • The UBS Constant Maturity Commodity Index (CMCI) underperformed the Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM) in Q2 2023 but continues to outperform year-to-date by over 3.5%.
  • The declines in all commodity indexes during Q2 2023 was mostly due to the poor economic trends in China. We anticipate changes in the second half of 2023, however, as China takes stronger monetary and fiscal policy actions to reignite its economy.
  • The energy sector declined about 2% in the quarter with the agricultural sector mostly unchanged in Q2.
  • Industrial metals fell sharply in Q2 while the precious metals sector fell slightly in Q2. However, the livestock sector was up for Q2 led by a 10% rally in live cattle prices.

Commodity And Commodities

The second half of 2023 could be positive for most commodities after a down first half-year as China takes stronger policy actions to reignite its economy.

Macro Outlook: China’s Poor Economic Trends Continue to Affect Commodities

VanEck
