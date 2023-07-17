Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Numinus Wellness Inc. (NUMIF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 17, 2023 7:57 PM ETNuminus Wellness Inc. (NUMIF), NUMI:CA
Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCQX:NUMIF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 17, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jamie Kokoska - VP, IR

Payton Nyquvest - Founder & CEO

Nikhil Handa - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Okunewitch - Maxim Group

Robert Sassoon - Water Tower Research

Pablo Zuanic - Zuanic and Associates

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Numinus Wellness Inc.’s Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. A question-and-answer session for analysts and institutional investors will follow the formal remarks. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to your host Jamie Kokoska, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please proceed.

Jamie Kokoska

Thank you, Sarah. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our fiscal third quarter 2023 results conference call. Discussing Numinus’ performance today are Payton Nyquvest, Founder and CEO; and Nikhil Handa, Chief Financial Officer. Joining them for analysts questions at the end of our formal remarks are Reid Robison, Chief Clinical Officer and Paul Thielking, Chief Science Officer.

The following discussion may include forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual financial and operating results to differ significantly from our forward-looking statements are detailed in our MD&A for the quarter ended May 31, 2023 and in our other Canadian securities filings available on SEDAR.

Numinus does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances except as required by law. Our third quarter results were made available earlier this afternoon. We encourage you to review our earnings release, MD&A and financial statements, which are all available on our website as well as on SEDAR. As a reminder, all figures discussed on today's call are in Canadian

