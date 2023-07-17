Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

McDonald's China Owners Seek Fresh Funds To Support Golden Arches Expansion

Jul. 17, 2023 8:57 PM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)CG1 Comment
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.64K Followers

Summary

  • Carlyle and Citic may be looking to partly cash out of their landmark investment in 2017 when they became the fast food giant’s largest franchisee outside the U.S.
  • Carlyle and Citic may be looking to sell down their stake in a venture that operates most McDonald’s stores in China.
  • The move may be partly driven by investors looking to cash out their stakes in Carlyle and Citic-backed funds that financed the original investment in 2017.

McDonald"s fast food restaurant in Fuzhou, China

xiaoke chen/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

When the Carlyle Group (CG), Citic Ltd. (0267.HK), and Citic Capital Holdings agreed to buy, operate and manage McDonald’s Corp.’s (NYSE:MCD) massive China and Hong Kong restaurant network in 2017, they

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.64K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

berylrb profile picture
berylrb
Yesterday, 9:27 PM
Comments (4.46K)
I’ve always wondered about the draw of KFC in Asia and South East Asia. I’ve spent time in Thailand, Laos, and Burma and KFC is a staple, interesting?! Not a YUM shareholder, but long MCD, KO and PEP.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.