Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A Bumpy Inflation Ride Ahead

Jul. 17, 2023 9:09 PM ETTBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, PLW, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS1 Comment
CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.44K Followers

Summary

  • The annual U.S. CPI rate is, in part, benefiting from what economists call "base effects".
  • Shelter costs account for nearly a third of the CPI.
  • For the last six months, the month-over-month headline rate has been trending at just over 0.25%, or a touch over 3% annualized.

Peak Inflation

DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

By Blu Putnam

U.S. headline CPI inflation has been coming down relatively consistently since it peaked in June 2022 at around 9%, into the 3% to 4% territory. It has been a great ride, yet the path ahead will be much bumpier for those following the headline year-over-year percent change metric.

The June data was the last headline inflation rate to benefit from easy 2022 comparisons. By contrast, the July data to be released in mid-August is likely to bounce upward and stay there for another month. Again, this is all due to what we know happened back in the summer of 2022 and tells us nothing about inflation’s path forward. These anomalies are due to what economists call "base effects," since old data gets equal weight with new data in year-over-year comparisons.

headline inflation

Market participants, however, know that more recent data is much more valuable than year-old data. To strip out the base effects, market participants will be paying close attention to month-over-month numbers, averaging this volatile data over the past three to six months to smooth it out. For the last six months, the month-over-month headline rate has been trending at just over 0.25%, or a touch over 3% annualized. If that path is maintained, which is a big if, the headline rate will be very close to 3% by year-end 2023. Of course, the shelter-challenged core inflation rate is likely to remain above the headline rate well into the future, which will make Federal Reserve decision-making all the more difficult and uncertain.

Future headline inflation

Should the Fed push rates higher just because shelter inflation is a problem when most everything else is much improved? If the inflation path has settled around 3%, should the Fed push people out of work and the economy into recession just to get to 2% inflation? These hard questions and the big debates to come will keep market participants on pins and needles.

Original Post

This article was written by

CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.44K Followers
As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group is where the world comes to manage risk. Comprised of four exchanges - CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX - we offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the myriad of risks they face in today's uncertain global economy. CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes also, offers exciting career opportunities in a variety of disciplines. We value being a good corporate citizen and take an active role in the communities where we work and live.Our Investor Relations page contains comprehensive investor relations information for CME Group shareholders. Take a closer look at CME Group's sponsorships with Saracens, the Blackhawks and others.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

J
JCCIII
Yesterday, 9:25 PM
Comments (7.54K)
I believe the Fed has said they would rather overshoot than undershoot during their battle on inflation. Add to this the dot plot shows 2 more rate hikes this year. I think the Fed will do what the Fed said it will do. Therefore, a 25 bps hike later this month and another one in the fall. After that? Assuming no black swans, a long pause of at least 6 months.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.