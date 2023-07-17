Michael Vi

Introduction

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) was arguably born to succeed when the world was ready to embrace artificial intelligence. Its mission to leverage the power of software since the early 2000s is garnering attention from investors as the world is finally ready to utilize Palantir's technologies to achieve further advancements, efficiencies, and innovations. Thus, as countless other articles on Seeking Alpha have mentioned, I also agree that the long-term potential of Palantir is significant. However, in recent days, I trimmed my position in the company as I believe the short-term macroeconomic conditions will profoundly affect the company. With an elevated interest rate environment, an economic slowdown or even a mild recession is expected, which will likely slow Palantir's growth objectives making the company's valuation too expensive. Over the past two years, there has been a correlation between Palantir's growth and the macroeconomic conditions of the US supporting this data. Therefore, I believe Palantir is a sell at today's valuation levels.

US Economy and Palantir's Growth

I believe US economic conditions and Palantir's growth are directly correlated. In times of a booming economy, commercial customers will have ample cash to invest in further development and innovation that will reap rewards in the future. Also, during this time, the sentiment among commercial customers will be more positive toward investing today for future gains. However, in times of a contracting economy, commercial customers' primary focus will likely shift from growth to a more conservative approach to preserve margins and market share. The sentiment toward making a change or investment for future growth at this time will likely be negative. These phenomena are just a natural part of the business, and Palantir is no exception.

The chart directly below shows the US quarter-over-quarter GDP growth, which shows a slowly declining growth from the pandemic peak during 2021. Then, the chart below the US quarterly GDP chart shows Palantir's quarterly revenue growth. This chart also shows a constantly declining quarterly revenue growth from the pandemic peak in 2021 as the economic growth stalled going into 2022 and 2023. Both charts have similarities, and as I have said earlier, I do not think this is a coincidence. Harder economic conditions will affect Palantir's customers more so than booming economic conditions.

Data by YCharts Seeking Alpha

Future GDP Expectation

Unfortunately, future GDP expectation for the US economy is fairly grim, which could spell further deceleration in quarterly growth for Palantir.

Different organizations have different views of the US GDP growth forecast in 2023H2 and 2024, but the direction of these assumptions is in-line. Starting with OECD data, the organization sees US GDP growth slowing down to 1.6% in 2023 before sliding down even further to 1.0% in 2024. Then, IMF, International Monetary Fund, expects US GDP to slow down to 1.6% before slowing further to 1.1% in 2024. St. Louis Federal Reserve sees US GDP Growth of 0.95% in 2023 before seeing a slightly better 1.2% in 2024. Finally, the Congressional Budget Office has a more optimistic forecast of 0.1% in 2023 followed by an average of 2.4% for the following three years. On the other hand, when Palantir was seeing the highest quarter-over-quarter growth in 2021, the US economy saw its GDP grow by 5.7%.

As these data points show, the US economic growth is not expected to see a significant bounce back or growth in the near future, especially for the rest of 2023 and 2024. In fact, the economy is expected to continue to slow for the foreseeable future according to most forecasts. Thus, I believe these situations will create a macroeconomic headwind for Palantir.

Valuation

Despite the continual slowdown in Palantir's revenue along with the US economic growth, the company's stock has seen a massive valuation multiple expansion in recent months in anticipation of a future long-term potential ignoring the near-term risks. Palantir currently has a forward price-to-earnings multiple of about 79 with a top-line growth expectation of under 20% for the foreseeable future. Even when looking at the bottom line, after achieving profitability in 2023, Palantir is only expected to grow about 22% in 2024. For numerous companies, 20% growth in both the top and bottom lines may be phenomenal; however, Palantir's valuation, in my opinion, is too high for this level of growth, especially as a further deceleration in revenue growth is likely due to the economic slowdown.

Risk to Thesis

Palantir was built to thrive in the current age where the world is finally embracing artificial intelligence. Palantir's software not only allows an organization to reach maximum efficiency but also allows massive cost savings over the long term. Further, as has been noted during the earnings call, the company's customer acquisition continues to be strong. This could pose a threat to my bearish thesis. Instead of Palantir's customers shunning away from changes and initial expensive investments during times of uncertainty, many customers may embrace new technologies and investments that could ultimately increase efficiency while lowering costs. Although I may think it is reasonable to push back an operational change during times of uncertainty, many others may think otherwise.

Summary

Palantir may have a bright future ahead. The world is finally ready to embrace the power of software, which is core to Palantir since its founding in the early 2000s. However, as bright as the long-term future may be, in the near term, the company, in my opinion, is not an attractive investment option. Palantir's quarter-over-quarter sequential growth has been decelerating for the past few years with the deceleration of the US economy since the pandemic peak, and with an expectation for the US economy to slow further in the near future, Palantir's growth rates may see further pressure. This trend does not bode well for Palantir especially as the company is trading at a massive valuation premium. Therefore, due to a likelihood of an unfavorable risk-reward potential, I believe Palantir is a sell.