Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palantir: Continual Revenue Growth Deceleration Makes Stock Too Expensive (Rating Downgrade)

SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.58K Followers

Summary

  • Palantir's growth may be correlated with US economic conditions, with a booming economy encouraging more investment in the company's technologies.
  • Future GDP expectations for the US economy are grim, which could lead to a further deceleration in Palantir's quarterly growth.
  • Given the slowing macroeconomic growth, the current valuation of Palantir is likely too expensive, making the company a sell.

Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi

Introduction

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) was arguably born to succeed when the world was ready to embrace artificial intelligence. Its mission to leverage the power of software since the early 2000s is garnering attention from investors as the world is

This article was written by

SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.58K Followers
I am a young private investor seeking to find advice and knowledge through my journey in Seeking Alpha. I primarily focus on growth companies and the disruptive future they may bring. Through the rise of technological capabilities, I believe that the world will undergo a massive transition in the coming decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have significantly reduced my stakes in Palantir in the past two weeks. I do not plan to exit, but I may reduce my positions further in the coming months.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

J
John Kass
Yesterday, 9:50 PM
Comments (964)
Is that why stock was up $1 today, I think you need to choose a different profession.
Puche profile picture
Puche
Yesterday, 9:44 PM
Comments (5.91K)
Different views is what makes markets. IMO PLTR is only getting started after much early hype that put the valuation grossly above fair value. IMO the stock is in a multi-year slow and steady upward movement. The rock solid balance sheet will provide plenty of flexibility for the company to execute and grow the business over the coming years.

Again no issue with you or any other SA member having a different view. Just my two cents. Slow and steady! Good luck to all!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.