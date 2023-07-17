Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.K. Inflation Data To Make Or Break A 50bp August Rate Hike

Jul. 17, 2023 9:26 PM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.05K Followers

Summary

  • After some unexpectedly strong wage data last week, Wednesday's services inflation data will determine whether the Bank of England implements another aggressive 50bp rate hike in early August.
  • While still at a lofty 18%, food inflation does appear to have peaked and we've seen more noticeable early signs of slowing in the equivalent eurozone data.
  • Core inflation will be stickier, ending the year north of 5%, and services is likely to be closer to 6%.

High inflation in Great Britain

Warchi/iStock via Getty Images

Services inflation is key for the Bank of England

Whether or not the Bank of England repeats June’s 50 basis-point rate hike in two weeks comes down to one number in the UK inflation data

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.05K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.