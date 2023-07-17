Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EWT: Outlook Hazy, Hold For Now

Jul. 17, 2023 9:51 PM ETiShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)TWN
Dylan Waller profile picture
Dylan Waller
751 Followers

Summary

  • Taiwan's stocks have rallied due to optimism about rising semiconductor demand, but potential setbacks in global electronics demand and geopolitical tensions with China could cause a market pullback.
  • Taiwan is a popular investment destination for emerging market investors, being the second largest country in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, but is unlikely to be upgraded to developed market status soon.
  • The majority of the ETF's top holdings are in information technology companies, with 23.3% of assets invested in Taiwan Semiconductor, a high-growth company with strong institutional ownership.

228 national park in Taipei, Taiwan

GoranQ

Overview

Stocks in Taiwan have rallied strongly YTD and the long-term outlook for this market still looks favorable. Taiwan is an excellent play on rising semiconductor demand, as it has a strong global market share in this area. Optimism about this

This article was written by

Dylan Waller profile picture
Dylan Waller
751 Followers
I am interested in frontier/emerging stock markets and other international markets ( ie. Japan/Korea).  My articles will primarily focus on stocks I am monitoring now based on quality of management/emerging market exposure/valuation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.