AbbVie: Loss Of Exclusivity Is A Natural End Process

Jul. 21, 2023
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • AbbVie has had some big shoes to fill indeed, due to the loss of exclusivity for Humira, after 20 years of monopoly and $200B in revenues.
  • With nearly ten more biosimilars expected to enter the market in 2023, it is unsurprising that its stock prices have been similarly impacted.
  • PFE has had a similar story, with the deceleration of demand for Comirnaty vaccine and Paxlovid therapy from 2023 onwards, worsened by the patent cliff from 2025 onwards.
  • Then again, income investors who are not looking to cash in their holdings may just keep calm and continue holding on since ABBV remains a dividend aristocrat.
  • Thanks to its expanding pipeline, intensified annualized R&D efforts at $9.16B (+28.6% QoQ/ +54.7%YoY), and 2027 top-line replacement from SKYRIZI and RINVOQ, this correction is only temporary.
The Pharmaceutical Investment Thesis Always Comes With These Inherent Risks

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has had some big shoes to fill indeed, due to the loss of exclusivity for Humira, after 20 years of monopoly and $200B in revenues. With

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Cosmic Pony 8
Today, 2:45 PM
This was all baked into expectations for years. I've held ABBV since the spin off, now 6% of my portfolio with plans to hold indefinitely. I would add more but I'm overweight pharma.
Seeburto
Today, 2:15 PM
Seems like a good time to pick up a fine company. Working toward a full position.
