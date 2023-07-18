Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Microsoft: Overvalued Even With The AI Revolution

Jul. 18, 2023 12:12 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)1 Comment
Joshua Sorto profile picture
Joshua Sorto
1.19K Followers

Summary

  • Microsoft is significantly overvalued relative to the S&P 500, with an expected long-term annual return ranging from 7.92% to 11.82%.
  • The P/S ratio is a better valuation metric than earnings, and comparative valuation shows Microsoft usually carries a premium.
  • Despite potential growth from AI and other technologies, Microsoft's shares are overvalued, making it a poor long-term investment choice.

Microsoft Silicon Valley Center - Mountain View, CA

jejim

MSFT is not Trading at a Fair Price

The litigation involving Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) desired acquisition of Activision Blizzard has provided us with new information that helps us better understand Microsoft’s intrinsic value and potential long term growth

This article was written by

Joshua Sorto profile picture
Joshua Sorto
1.19K Followers
I am an accountant in public accounting. I'm a huge nerd for equities in general and I find researching companies fun. I've decided to start writing because I want to be an active participant in the investment community and I believe writing about stocks is the best way to hone my expertise. I am looking forward to all the feedback I receive, both the good and the bad. Thank you for taking the time to read and react to what I write. Associated with another SA Contributor Johannes Sorto

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

T
TomKahlschlag
Today, 1:13 AM
Premium
Comments (394)
Not a bad article, but you can‘t exclude buybacks, since Nadella also said in his prospects that shareholders are important to him. Microsoft may be a dividend stock in the future, but buying it even at this price may grant nice dividend growth in the future. For me , Microsoft is one of these companies, that is good to shareholders and also is able to make great acquisitions now(ATVI) and in the future. With a time horizon for the next 20 years I will also be thankful for dips, either. Long for a lifetime if the companie‘s story remains intact. Microsoft is not a stock to trade, it‘s a stock to buy&hold.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.