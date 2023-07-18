mesh cube/iStock via Getty Images

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) manufactures interior furnishings. It works in four segments: International Contract, Knoll, Global Retail, and Americas Contract. It provides office seating, textiles, office furniture systems, home furnishings, casegoods, education, and residential solutions. MLKN recently posted its FY23 and Q4 FY23 results. In this report, I will analyze its financial results and technical chart. I think it is undervalued, and it can be a great buying opportunity. Hence I assign a buy rating on MLKN.

Financial Analysis

MLKN recently announced its Q4 FY23 and FY23 results. The net sales for Q4 FY23 were $956.7 million, a decline of 13% compared to Q4 FY22. I believe sales decline in its global retail and Americas contract segments were the main reason behind the decline. The net sales from the global retail segment saw a decline of 15% in Q4 FY23 compared to Q4 FY22. I believe the slowdown in the housing market in North America and lower demand for discretionary goods were the major reasons behind the sales decline in the global retail segment. The revenues from the Americas contract segment saw a decline of 12% in Q4 FY23 compared to Q4 FY22. The new orders in this segment declined by 8.2%, and I think adverse economic conditions in America affected this segment's performance. Its gross margins in Q4 FY23 were 37.1%, which was 34.8% in Q4 FY22. I believe gains from the integration-related efficiencies were the main reason behind the margin improvement.

The net sales for FY23 were $4 billion, a rise of 3.5% compared to FY22. I believe revenue increases in its Americas and International contract segments were the main reason behind the revenue rise. The net sales from its Americas contract segment increased by 5% in FY23 compared to FY22. I believe pricing optimization was the main reason behind the sales rise in the Americas segment. The net sales from its international contract segment grew by 9.6% in FY23 compared to FY22. They experienced strong demand from China, Korea, and India, due to which their sales grew in the international segment. Its gross profit margin in FY23 was 35% which was 34.3% in FY22. I believe the improvement in the gross margin was mainly due to the successful Knoll integration, which helped them to tackle the headwinds like elevated input costs.

Despite a decline in Q4 FY23 revenues, I believe the overall financial performance of MLKN was impressive. The reason I am saying this is because, in FY23, there were several headwinds that they had to face, like high inflation, higher interest rates, supply chain issues, and the regional banking crisis, which affected the industry in which they competed. FY23 was a challenging year for MLKN and for the whole industry, but despite all these challenges, it managed to grow its revenues. Even though their sales only increased by 3.5% in FY23, the market condition was significantly worse than it was in FY22. Hence I think their annual result was impressive, and I think the majority of the headwinds have started to abate, like the supply chain challenges are now under control, due to which I think we might see better financial performance from MLKN in FY24.

Technical Analysis

Trading View

MLKN is trading at the $17 level. Its current stock price is at the same level as it was during the Covid crash. Some might think that the stock is super bearish, and one should not think of trading the stock at the current level. But I have a different view. I believe, based on the technicals, it is a great buying opportunity. In 2020 the stock bounced back strong from the $17 level, which shows that there is a solid support zone at this level, but recently the stock gave a breakdown and fell even further than the $17 level and made a low of $13.2. But if we look at the chart, the most recent candle made is a bullish engulfing candle which is a bullish sign. A bullish engulfing candle is a sign of a trend reversal; it indicates that the downtrend might end soon and a new upward trend might start. In addition, the most recent candle was so strong that the price reached the $17 level from $15, showing that buyers are still active at this level and unwilling to let the stock price go down further. Hence I think the downside risk is minimal in this case. Hence I am bullish on MLKN.

Should One Invest In MLKN?

Talking about MLKN's valuation. MLKN has a P/E [FWD] ratio of 8.84x compared to the sector ratio of 17.68x, and the company's five-year average P/E ratio is 13x. MLKN has an EV / Sales [FWD] ratio of 0.79x compared to the sector ratio of 1.74x. Both the ratios and the historical average show that MLKN is undervalued.

The stock price of MLKN in 2020 during the Covid crash was $18, and its revenue at that time was $2.4 billion; its current stock price is $17, but its revenue in FY23 was $4 billion, which is 67.5% higher than FY20 revenue. So the company's revenue has risen significantly, but its current stock price is still lower than it was in 2020, which I think is a great buying opportunity. I think most of the damage is already done, and with the easing of adverse market conditions, I think its revenues will only grow with time. So I think it can be a great bet for the long term, and looking at the current stock price, I think there is minimal downside risk. Hence I assign a buy rating on MLKN.

Risk

The global economic and financial market disruptions that occurred from 2007 to 2009 negatively affected the larger financial and credit markets, occasionally lowering the amount of debt and equity capital available to the market as a whole. These kinds of circumstances might recur in the future. As a result, their capacity to access the capital markets may be constrained just when they need or want to, which may negatively affect their ability to respond to shifting economic and business situations. Their business, financial condition, results of operations, ability to seize market opportunities, and ability to obtain and manage their liquidity could all materially and adversely affect the resulting lack of credit availability, increased market volatility, and decreased business activity. Additionally, these market conditions may have a considerably negative impact on the cost of debt borrowing as well as the earnings from equity fundraising. Their operating cash flows, the length of the tight credit conditions and volatile equity markets, their credit capacity, the cost of financing, and other general economic and business variables will all impact how much there will be.

Bottom Line

They were able to grow their revenues in tough market conditions, and with time the market conditions are improving, which might improve their financial performance in the coming times. In addition, I believe it is undervalued with minimal downside risk; hence I assign a buy rating on MLKN.