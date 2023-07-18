Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lower Airfares, Higher Profits? The Hidden Connections In The Airline Industry

Jul. 18, 2023 2:16 AM ET
Frank Holmes profile picture
Frank Holmes
4.05K Followers

Summary

  • Airfare prices dropped significantly in June, with a decrease of 18.9% compared to June 2022 and 8.1% compared to May 2023, largely due to declining jet fuel costs.
  • Despite lower ticket prices, airlines are not necessarily making less money, as there is no strong link between airfare and airline revenue per seat, according to Goldman Sachs.
  • Airlines generate revenue in various ways beyond ticket sales, including fees for extra luggage, seat selection, and onboard food, which contribute to their total revenue but are not captured in the airfare consumer price index.
Aerial flying airplane and sky landscape close-up

dongfang zhao

For those of you who happened to buy a plane ticket in the past month, you may have noticed a welcome change in price. Airfare was down a good amount in June compared to the same month in 2022 (-18.9%) and compared to May (-8.1%), according

This article was written by

Frank Holmes profile picture
Frank Holmes
4.05K Followers
Frank Holmes is a Canadian-American investor, venture capitalist and philanthropist. He is CEO and chief investment officer of U.S. Global Investors, a publicly traded investment company based in San Antonio, TX, that oversees more than $4 billion in assets (Nasdaq: GROW). He is known for his expertise in gold and precious metals and launching unique investment products. Holmes also serves as executive chairman of HIVE Blockchain Technologies, the first publicly traded cryptocurrency mining company (TSX.V: HIVE).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DAL, UAL, EADSF, AAL, LUV, BA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.