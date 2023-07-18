Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AGNC: A Less Attractive Investment With A Massive 14% Yield

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AGNC Investment, a mortgage REIT, has seen its book value hurt by higher interest rates, raising concerns about its ability to maintain its current dividend level.
  • The company's use of significant leverage and a high dividend payout ratio has resulted in no share price gains and a 50% loss for those who bought in 2008.
  • Despite a high yield of around 14%, AGNC shares are trading at a premium to the historic valuation average, making it less attractive for investment.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Cash Flow Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Yield Road Sign Post Over a Blue Sky

ryasick

Article Thesis

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is a very high-yielding mortgage real estate investment trust. Higher interest rates have hurt its book value, however, and there are some questions about the company's ability to maintain the dividend at the current level

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

image.png

The primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, but the income stream remains consistent. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
49.01K Followers
Leader of Cash Flow Club
The Investment Community where your "Cash Flow is King"
According to Tipranks, Jonathan is among the top 0.5% of bloggers (as of January 10, 2022: https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-weber).


If you want to reach out, you can send a direct message here on Seeking Alpha, or an email to jonathandavidweber@gmail.com.


Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.