Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gear Energy: Count Out Your Pennies For This Canadian Water Flooder

Jul. 18, 2023 2:36 AM ETGear Energy Ltd. (GENGF), GXE:CA1 Comment
Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Gear Energy has steady low cost water flood production.
  • Lower oil prices and high WCS differentials have put a crimp on the balance sheet, but as we note things could be getting better.
  • The company has committed to paying a currently 12+% yielding dividend, but it wasn't covered fully by cash flow in Q-1, making it risky.
  • Management is the strongest reason to take a flyer on Gear. All seasoned professionals who have delivered results in the past.
  • Gear may be attractive for investors with a high risk tolerance. As such, we rate it a buy at current levels.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Daily Drilling Report. Learn More »
Child putting coins into a piggy bank

Oh boy! Just another 23 cents and I can buy a share of Gear Energy.

Sally Anscombe/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

It's high time we got around to Gear Energy, (OTCQX:GENGF) which I would suggest is in a buy zone, nearing support at $0.67 set in a double bottom between Mar 17th and 23rd. Intriguingly there was a big buy on April

The Daily Drilling Report

This article was written by

Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
9.58K Followers
40 years of oilfield and analyst experience to work to find you winners.

I am an oilfield veteran of 38+ years. Retired from Schlumberger since 2015. My background is drilling and completion fluids. I have authored a number of technical papers on completion topics. I have worked around the world- Brazil, Russia, Scotland, and the Far East. I still maintain a training and consulting practice and am always willing to help people who want to learn.

New- The Daily Drilling Report is Live!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GENGF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not advice to buy or sell this stock or ETF in spite of the particular rating I am required to select in the SA template. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

River18 profile picture
River18
Today, 2:45 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.53K)
Gear is a great little company.
I'm long GENF with a 12.2% dividend yield.
All we need is much higher oil prices, and this name is off to the races.
Also now having an OTCQX listing makes it a lot easier to trade for Americans.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.