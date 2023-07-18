Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RQI: Securing Safe 8% Yield And Elevating Exposure To Interest Rate Declines

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.01K Followers

Summary

  • The Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund aims to provide attractive income streams and potential for capital appreciation through investments in U.S. equity REIT common stocks and preferred shares.
  • RQI is permitted to invest in non-REIT sectors if they offer greater income and price appreciation potential; currently, about 12% of its portfolio is in corporate bonds, primarily from banking and insurance companies.
  • RQI's 8% yield is backed by resilient investments, which in most cases carry investment-grade balance sheets and are structurally protected from the looming office meltdown.
  • RQI also offers an elevated exposure to interest rate risk via external leverage and exposure to preferred & fixed income securities, which should benefit the Fund once rates start to normalize.

Concept of several properties in a city generating passive income - represented by dollar signs. Real Estate property investments or REITs.

Michael Edwards

The Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI) is a real estate focused fund with an investment objective to deliver attractive streams of current income, while leaving some room for further capital appreciation.

RQI invests primarily in

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.01K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.