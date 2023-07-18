Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hidden Growth In Enterprise Products Partners And Energy Transfer

Ronald Ferrie
Summary

  • Enterprise Products and Energy Transfer are major players in energy transportation that have unique growth potential.
  • Several large liquified natural gas export projects are under construction to deliver energy to Europe and Asia. These will boost volumes and profits for both EPD and ET.
  • Shareholders can anticipate share price appreciation as well as distribution growth as new expansion projects generate additional cash flows.

Thesis

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) are two of the most well-known midstream companies. Investors love them for their rich (and tax deferred) distributions as they consistently transport energy across the country and the globe. Historically, these companies

Ronald Ferrie
I am a Licensed Professional Engineer who works in the Nuclear Power industry. I use my professional working knowledge of the power/energy industries to aid in evaluating potential equities worthy of long-term investment. I invest in income producing equities and rental real estate properties for cash flow and long-term appreciation. My articles are to serve as a platform for presenting the underlying fundamentals and long-term potential of each equity/business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

