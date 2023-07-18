blackdovfx/iStock via Getty Images

The overall stock market index levels are fairly high now and have largely recovered after experiencing a rough year in 2022. Much of this is due to the "Magnificent Seven" tech stocks that have driven the Nasdaq and S&P 500 averages higher.

One indicator I like to keep an eye on is the CNN Fear and Greed Index.

This index tracks several indicators, and currently has a reading of 80, which falls into the "Extreme Greed" category. I am also concerned about stock market breadth. If you remove the "Magnificent Seven" growth stocks from the S&P 500, the remaining 493 "frugal" stocks in the index are up much less.

I don't necessarily think we will see a major crash, but it is quite possible we could see an extended sideways or slightly down market for the remainder of 2023. One good way to hedge against a down market is to increase allocations to fixed income. But in this article, I will discuss a closed-end alternative that can provide hedged global equity exposure.

BDJ is a solid closed-end fund that partially hedges its portfolio. It will likely lag the equity indices if the bull market continues through the end of 2023, especially if the Magnificent Seven stocks continue their great run. But it should outperform the S&P 500 index if we see any substantial weakness in the overall market environment.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend

Ticker: (NYSE:BDJ)

Inception Date: Aug. 26, 2005

Total Investment Exposure: 1,652 Million

Total Common Assets: 1,652 Million

Baseline Expense ratio= 0.84%

Leverage: None

Discount= -6.43%

Average 6 Month discount= -2.27%

Annual Distribution Rate (market price) = 8.14%

Current monthly distribution= $0.0562

Annual Distribution= $0.6744

Special 2022 year-end distribution= $0.4915

Rolling NAV Correlation with (GDV)= 92%

Rolling NAV Correlation with (NFJ)= 88%

Rolling NAV Correlation with (CII)= 91%

Investment Objectives : The primary objective of BDJ is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests in common stocks that pay above average dividends and potential for capital appreciation. It uses an option writing (selling) strategy to enhance distributions paid out.

BDJ- Sector and Geographic Breakdown (as of May 31, 2023)

BDJ Sector Breakdown (BDJ Fund web Site)

BDJ Country Breakdown (BDJ Fund web site)

Under normal market conditions, BDJ writes options on about 50% of its net assets. But this can vary with market conditions. As of Sept. 30, 2022, 49% of the portfolio was overwritten.

BDJ Portfolio Characteristics (BDJ Fund web site)

BDJ- Top 10 Holdings (as of May 31, 2023)

BDJ Top 10 Holdings (BDJ Web Site)

BDJ- Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors own about 18.55% of the shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023. The top two institutional investors are Morgan Stanley who owned $33.2 million and Cook Wealth Management Group who owned $32 million. These were most likely shares held by financial advisors in managed accounts. I do not see any activist investors with large holdings, and it is unlikely any would get involved in this name unless the discount widens to 15% or greater.

Source: nasdaq.com

BDJ- Investment Performance NAV Return as of 07/14/2023)

YTD + 6.01%

1-Year +12.44%

3-Year +12.57% annualized

5-Year + 6.63% annualized

10-Year + 7.73% annualized

The NAV performance has lagged the S&P 500 somewhat in 2023, largely because of the low allocation to technology stocks.

None of the "Magnificent Seven" technology stocks (AAPL, AMZN, GOOG/GOOGL, META, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA) appear in BDJ's underlying stock portfolio. For many investors this may be OK, because they have significant exposure to these seven holdings directly or in other investment funds. So BDJ can provide good diversification benefits.

BDJ- Three Year Discount History

BDJ Discount History (cefconnect)

BDJ has a large, well diversified portfolios. It focuses on global large cap dividend paying stocks, and currently uses covered calls to hedge about 50% of the portfolio.

As of July 14, BDJ was trading at a -6.43% discount which is well below the 6-month and one year averages.

Given the volatile markets we have now, the discounts to NAV can vary quite a bit on a day to day basis. I would not necessarily recommend BDJ as a long term buy and hold. But it can be a good vehicle to use for intermediate term trading positions or as a partial hedge in an equity portfolio.

It may be worthwhile to gradually scale into your BDJ positions by waiting for opportunities when the discount widens on any given day.

For example, over the last five years, BDJ has occasionally traded at double digit discounts. But it also traded at a 2% premium as recently as February, 2023. By scaling in on larger discounts and trimming your position when the discount shrinks, you can often enhance your investment return.

Market Liquidity

BDJ is quite liquid, and trades about 390,000 shares a day. The bid-asked spread is usually only a penny. If you use smaller market orders, you will often get some price improvement.