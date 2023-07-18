Carl Court

On July 27th after market close, Shell (NYSE:SHEL) is set to release its Q2 2023 earnings report. Due to the global economic weakness, sentiment is somewhat muted towards the European oil major, and analysts predict that Shell's topline for the 2023 June quarter may have contracted about 21% YoY, despite ongoing inflationary pressures. For Shell's EPS, analysts are estimating a ~30% YoY drop.

Although I broadly agree with the "depressed" Q2 outlook, I argue that there is still lots of economic value in Shell's earnings vs. the oil major's current valuation. In fact, even accounting for lower consensus estimates, investors should consider that Shell stock remains deeply undervalued -- trading at a consensus FWD P/E and P/B of ~x5 (-30% vs industry median) and ~x1 (-30% vs industry median), respectively. Moreover, while investors wait for Shell's valuation to revert to fundamentals, the patience is sweetened by best-in-class shareholder returns. For the trailing twelve months, for context, Shell has distributed to investors close to 13.5% of its market capitalization. Finally, it is worth pointing out the new CEO Wael Sawan's ambition to act more pragmatic and cost-disciplined, indicating the possibility of margin expansion.

For reference, Shell stock continues to outperform the broad equities market, despite the portfolio rebalancing towards tech/ AI stocks: For the trailing twelve months, Shell shares are up about 32%, as compared to a gain of "only" about 10% for the S&P 500 (SP500).

Seeking Alpha

Low Q2 Expectations, Mostly Priced In

Based on information collected by Seeking Alpha, 8 analysts have submitted their projections for Shell's Q2 2023 results, as of July 15th. These projections anticipate that the European oil major's total sales will likely be anchored around $79.22 billion. Using this estimate as a reference point, it is suggested that Shell's Q2 sales may contract about 9% QoQ, and 21% YoY.

Seeking Alpha

Likewise, the EPS expectations for Shell's Q2 2023 have plummeted: Shell's 2023 EPS estimates vary from $1.47 to $1.99, with the average being $1.71, which implies an earnings contraction of about ~30% YoY according to consensus at mid-point.

Seeking Alpha

With the numbers reference provided above, investors should consider, however, that the QoQ revenue and EPS contraction is broadly anticipated, especially considering Shell's Q2 trading update: while Q2 is expected to bring some minor disappointments in the upstream segment, and downstream/ trading; overall, the company's cash performance is expected to outshine its earnings performance, especially with the release in working capital.

Long-term ROACE Upside

The Q2 update/ reporting should not divert attention from the company's longer-term direction, which was provided during the CMD (Capital Markets Day). The CMD offered insights into the company's strategic vision and plans for the future, which are crucial for a comprehensive evaluation of Shell's overall performance. The overarching message of the CMD is, in my opinion, that Shell's new CEO Wael Sawan (since January 2023) is adopting a disciplined, pragmatic and value-orientated approach to capital allocation and OPEX spending -- with the goal to ultimately push Shell's ROACE (return on avg. capital employed) towards levels in line with European peers.

With that frame of reference, investors should consider the below graph, mapped by Deutsche Bank's (DB) equity research team: According to 2023 consensus estimates, Shell's ROACE is currently anchored around 12.9%, as compared to 17.2% for TotalEnergies (TTE) and 19.1% for Exxon Mobil (XOM), for reference. Thus, Shell certainly has potential for profitability expansion.

Deutsche Bank Equity Research

According to Deutsche Bank, for every 100 basis points increase in Shell's ROACE, the oil major may add about 8% to 2022 EPS baseline. Suggesting that Shell's ROACE will likely expand to ~15-16% by 2025, Shell may reasonably add $1.5-2.3 of EPS based on capital/ opex discipline.

Oil Flashing Signs Of Strength ~$70-80/ Barrel

After a prolonged period of price appreciation on the backdrop of the 2021/ 2022 energy crisis, followed by price declines in anticipation of a global recession, crude oil is showing signs of strength around the ~$70-80/ barrel range (Brent futures reference, September '23 delivery).

The confidence in stabilizing energy prices can be explained through 3 key considerations: First, there is the [slow] resurgence of fuel demand coming from China and other regions, following the pandemic's impact; Second, the OPEC+ group is promoting commitment to tighten energy markets through deliberate production cutbacks; And third, the U.S. and European economies are showing (more) resilience than energy traders expected at the beginning of the year.

On a related note, it is also worth pointing out that the Biden administration has initiated a program to refill the U.S.' strategic petroleum reserve, adding about 6.3 million barrels of oil for the SPR in Q2 2023. Additionally, officials have revealed their intentions to secure an additional six million barrels by August. Needless to say, a "tightening" of the oil markets should keep energy prices elevated, aiding Shell's profitability.

Tradingeconomics

A Note On Valuation & Shareholder Distributions

Trading at a consensus FWD P/E of approximately x5, a discount of ca. -30% vs. the respective multiple for the oil & gas industry median, Shell stock appears cheap on both an absolute and relative basis. That said, while investors wait for Shell to trade towards fundamentals, the patience is sweetened by best-in-class shareholder returns: For the trailing twelve months, Shell has returned to shareholders $27.46 billion, $19.98 billion in form of share repurchases and $7.48 billion in form of dividends. As compared to a market capitalization of approximately $205 billion, Shell's shareholder distributions imply a ~13.5% equity yield.

Risks

As I see it, there has been no major risk-updated since I have last covered SHEL stock. Thus, I would like to highlight what I have written before:

My bullish thesis on Shell (see here) is based on the assumption of a sustainable oil price of around $60 per barrel. While this may be perceived as bearish by some readers, others may argue that the fair value for oil is even lower. As evidenced by the 2020 COVID-19 induced sell-off, oil prices can even reach negative levels. That said, if oil were to significantly drop below $60 per barrel and fails to recover within a reasonable timeframe, it could potentially undermine the bull thesis for Shell or other oil companies.

Conclusion

Shell is expected to report a 21% YoY top line contraction in Q2 2023 due to global economic weakness, despite ongoing inflationary pressures. However, low expectations are mostly priced in; and, despite muted sentiment, the company's stock looks considerably undervalued and has potential to continue to outperformed the broader market, in my opinion.

Looking beyond Q2 reporting, CEO Wael Sawan's cost-disciplined approach could lead to margin expansion, and a resurgence in fuel demand and tightening oil markets could aid Shell's profitability.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.