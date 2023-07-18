Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BINC: New Multi-Asset Fund From BlackRock

Jul. 18, 2023 3:41 AM ETBlackrock Flexible Income ETF (BINC)
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.64K Followers

Summary

  • BlackRock Flexible Income ETF is a new active exchange traded fund that invests in a variety of fixed income securities.
  • The fund has current income as an objective, and a multi-sector portfolio composition approach.
  • BINC has a low duration of 2.6 years and an overweight investment grade portfolio.
  • The fund has the potential to generate alpha, but it also has a high expense ratio and a moderate yield when compared to short term Treasuries.

Woman Placing Last Piece Into Multi Colored Piggybank

AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) is a new fund from BlackRock. The vehicle was just launched in May 2023, and is an active exchange traded fund. BINC has current income as its primary objective, and has a

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.64K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.