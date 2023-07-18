cemagraphics

Introduction

I’ve written four articles on SA about non-lethal weapon producer Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN), the latest of which was in May when I said that Q2 FY23 sales are likely to be strong thanks to the deliveries of its new line of launchers and 12-gauge rounds which would put it on track to meet its FY23 revenue guidance.

Unfortunately, Q2 FY23 net revenues inched down by 1% to $11.5 million due to lower international sales as well as online sales challenges which started in late March when Meta (NASDAQ: META) and Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google simultaneously implemented a ban on any advertising by the company on their platforms after classifying its items as contraband product. Yet, there were several silver linings in the financial report such as decreasing operating costs as well as strong orders in Latin America, particularly Argentina. With the market valuation of Byrna down by over 26% compared to my previous article, I’m now comfortable with upgrading my rating on the stock to speculative buy. Let’s review.

Overview of the Q2 FY23 financial results

In case you're not familiar with Byrna or my earlier coverage, here's a brief description of the business. The company is involved in the manufacturing and sale of CO2 handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers that work with chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds. These are non-lethal guns, and users don’t need a background check or a firearms license for them. Byrna’s product portfolio also includes pepper spray, body armor, personal safety alarms, and apparel products like t-shirts, beanies, and hats, and its customers include private security professionals, law enforcement offices, and ordinary citizens. In Q2 FY23, Byrna started production and delivery of the Byrna LE (Law Enforcement) Launcher, a more powerful version of its flagship SD Launcher product that is 60% more powerful and has a 40% higher shot capacity. The company claims that it’s accurate at up to 80 feet, which is a 33% higher effective range than the SD version. The company also started production of its 12-gauge rounds during the quarter.

Both the LE edition Launcher and the 12-gauge rounds were supposed to be launched earlier, but the company ran into supplier issues and production problems. As a result, there were significant order backlogs for both products. Byrna revealed during its Q1 FY23 earnings call that there was a waitlist of over 5,000 clients for Byrna LE kits at the end of February or about $2 million worth of orders. The company also expected to sell about 250,000 12-gauge rounds for the period, which it sells for $4 each. On July 11, Byrna released its Q2 FY23 financial results and it revealed that it managed to ship out a total of 6,235 LE Kits during the period. With a ticket price of $479.99, this represents almost $3 million in revenue. In addition, the company said that production is still ramping up and that it’s releasing this product on Amazon. In my view, this should provide a significant boost to sales for Q3 FY23. Yet, despite the strong LE Launcher sales in Q2 FY23, net revenues for the quarter fell by 1% year on year to $11.5 million and there are two key reasons for this. First, international sales slumped by $1.2 million as Q2 FY22 included a $1.1 million order from South Africa.

Second, online sales in Q2 FY23 were negatively impacted by a ban on any advertising by Byrna on the platforms of Meta and Google after classifying its items as contraband products. It seems that the situation is still unresolved as Byrna revealed in its Q2 FY23 earnings call that it’s still banned from advertising on Facebook and Instagram while Alphabet now allows it to run ads on YouTube, but not on Google. As a result, the daily web traffic at Byrna’s website fell from an average of 26,000 sessions in Q1 2023 to some 12,000 sessions in the second quarter of the year. In addition, Amazon sessions declined by 10.4%. It’s unclear when the situation will be resolved.

On a positive note, dealer sales soared by 47% year on year or about $0.9 million thanks to Byrna’s Inside Sales initiative and Premier Dealer program. The new Inside Sales initiative is focused on developing smaller owner-operated dealers such as gun stores, outdoor stores, sporting goods stores, as well as boat dealers, trucking companies, and private security companies. The Inside Sales team currently consists of three people and Byrna’s goal is to increase it to 10 people over the next year, with each of them averaging at least $1 million in annual sales. Premier dealers, in turn, are owner-operated brick-and-mortar stores that get over half of their revenues from Byrna products and this is a quasi-franchise program under which the company managed to sign three new dealers in the first 90 days of its rollout, generating $118,000 of new business.

Looking at the financial results, I find it encouraging that the operating loss in Q2 FY23 shrank by more than two-thirds to $0.8 million. About $0.6 million of the decrease came from lower payroll-related costs. In addition, marketing expenses decreased from $1.2 million to $0.6 million. The gross profit margin improved to 53.9% from 52.7% as it seems that the LE Launcher line has higher margins compared to the SD Launcher line.

Looking at what to expect for the future, international sales should receive a strong boost over the coming months as Byrna revealed in its Q2 FY23 earnings call that the two leading presidential candidates in Argentina have been promoting its products and that its 51%-owned LATAM arm recently secured law enforcement accounts in Cordoba, Lanus, and Buenos Aires. These three agencies have made orders for a total of 3,000 Byrna SD launchers and ammunition which will bring in revenues of some $5 million. Overall, I expect Byrna’s Q3 FY23 revenue to be stronger than Q2 FY23 as rising international and dealer sales offset any decrease in e-commerce sales. In addition, I think the company could get into the black for the quarter as the ramp-up of LE Launcher production drives margin expansion and marketing spending remains limited due to the advertising ban issues. The company has a strong balance sheet with $15.4 million in cash and no debts as of May 2023. The enterprise value has dropped to just $65.1 million as of the time of writing and I think this could be a good time to open a small position.

Looking at the risks for the bull case, I think there are two major ones. First, it’s possible that I’m underestimating the effects of the advertising ban on Byrna’s sales. E-commerce accounts for almost 60% of the company’s revenues and a large drop in Q3 FY23 could send the market valuation further down. In my view, even if all goes smoothly from here on out, Byrna is unlikely to meet its $55-$60 million revenue guidance for FY23. Second, this is a thinly traded stock, with a daily trading volume rarely exceeding 50,000 shares. There could be significant share price volatility ahead, and it could be challenging to exit a large position. The share prices of microcaps can soar or crash without any news or catalysts and Byrna itself is a good example of this – the share price reached $30 in August 2021 before declining below $6 by April 2022.

Investor takeaway

Byrna’s Q2 FY23 net revenues came in below my expectations but I expect them to improve over the coming months thanks to rising international sales and dealer sales. In addition, the company managed to secure $5 million in orders in Argentina, and I think that it could be in the black in Q3 FY23. Byrna also has over $15 million in cash, and I think it’s starting to look undervalued based on fundamentals. Yet, it’s unclear when the advertising ban issues are likely to be resolved which is why my rating on the stock is a speculative buy.

