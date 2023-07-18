peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

All values are in CAD unless noted otherwise.

As of March 31, 2023, Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (NET.UN:CA) owned and operated 101 properties, majority of which comprise grocery chains, national service stations and convenience store locations, and quick service restaurants. Note: Prior to June 17, 2021, Canadian Net operated under the name of Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (FRO.UN). Bulk of their tenants have a nationwide footprint and 83 of the total properties are located in Quebec, with Nova Scotia and Ontario splitting the difference.

All of the properties are internally managed and insiders hold a confidence inspiring 14% interest in the REIT. Having substantial skin in the game, the management interests are same as that of the unitholders, i.e. success of the business. That brings us to another impressive feature of this REIT's income producing portfolio, which are the triple net leases on all of the properties. Along with the base rent, the tenants are also responsible for the ongoing operating and maintenance expenses, including, but not limited to insurance, property taxes and general maintenance.

While the portfolio is not exactly a study in diversification, the list of the REIT's top tenants comprise highly rated, nationally recognized grocery chains and Suncor Energy Inc. (SU). The latter rents gas station locations under its PetroCanada banner.

Grocery retailer, Metro Inc (OTCPK:MTRAF) operates in Quebec and Ontario, and is one of the largest of its kind. The weighted average lease term on the portfolio at the end of Q1 was 6.8 years. Canadian Net has been steadily acquiring properties over the years, which, along with its triple net lease terms have helped the growth of its funds from operations or FFO and distributions to unitholders. To Canadian REIT's credit, it has kept its eye on the growth ball and maintained a very modest payout ratio.

To cap this introduction, Canadian Net enjoyed a 100% portfolio occupancy at the end of Q1-2023 and this is not at all that uncommon for this REIT.

Q1-2023

Powered by acquisitions subsequent to March 31, 2022 along with rate increases on existing properties, the rental revenue increased by 18.1% year over year.

The operating expenses accelerated faster than the rental income contracting the net operating income or NOI margin from 77.5% to 75.7%. The contraction still left a lot on the table and the year over year NOI increased by 15.4%. The weighted average interest rate increased by 21 basis points from 3.50% in Q1-2022 to 3.71% in Q1-2023 (it was 3.69% in Q4-2022). The rise in rates, and higher debt load due to acquisitions resulted in higher interest paid on mortgages and credit facilities. The increase in the year over year interest expense was close to $500 thousand.

Above, we can also note that the interest coverage declined slightly compared to 2022. The negative impact of higher interest expense offset some of the positive impact of acquisitions and rental rate increases, resulting in a 5.3% increase in the total FFO.

Since the bounty was being shared by a higher number of units in 2023, the per unit amount increased, but to a slightly smaller extent.

Liquidity and Debt

Canadian Net had around $879 thousand of cash and cash equivalents on hand at March 31, 2023.

Having drawn around $15.4 million from its three secured credit lines, it had an additional $4.2 million available to draw upon. Besides the amount used from its credit facilities, the REIT had about $14.1 million in mortgages coming up for renewal in 2023.

At first glance the liquidity must seem woefully short of the obligations due, however, this REIT has an ace up its sleeve, its low FFO payout ratio. The reason this REIT pays a modest distribution compared to its FFO is to utilize the excess cash to meet its working capital requirements and to fund its debt repayments. We can see that above with a chunk of the cash generated from operating activities being used to pay down loan capital (financing activities) in Q1-2023. The REIT is also confident that it can meet all the obligations as they become due.

The Trust expects to be able to meet all its obligations as they become due in the short term and the long term. Canadian Net expects to have sufficient liquidity as a result of cash on hand, cash flow from operating activities, and operating facilities, the ability to refinance properties when required as well as the ability to raise equity and debt in the capital markets when deemed necessary.

Outlook and Verdict

The REIT applied a 6.41% capitalization rate to its properties compared to the 6.02% in Q1-2022. The 2023 number, however, remained unchanged from December 31, 2022.

This is about in line with the cap rate on retail properties that you would expect in Canada, although we think some expansion is highly probable with Bank of Canada continuing to hike rates. Historically, the REIT has traded at a modest premium to its own NAV estimate as well analyst guesstimates. Today we have a reversal of sorts. It trades at a 16% discount to its own NAV estimate and analyst consensus NAV is also around $6.75 per share.

This makes it an interesting case for bargain hunters, where you can buy quality triple net retail properties at a discount. In the recent past, we have stayed away from retail names like SmartCenters REIT (SRU.UN:CA) and RioCan (REI.UN:CA). The rationale was that there was a lot of debt and a lot of capex. With a triple net REIT with primarily property level mortgage debt and almost no capex, we can be a bit generous, despite the 8.0X debt to EBITDA number. The two are also priced at a similar discount and we think that makes Canadian Net an easy winner here.

At present, you are getting a near 7% yield with a 50% payout ratio. That is quite an impressive deal in triple-net land. We give it a 3 rating on our potential pain scale.

We like it here and will be buying a small stake in the coming days.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.