FS KKR: High-Yielding Opportunity Is Not A Trap

Jul. 18, 2023 7:30 AM ETFS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • FS KKR Capital is a leading business development company. It has benefited from the recent regional banking crisis as companies seek alternative forms of capital.
  • Despite outperforming peers since January 2023, the market still reflects a significant discount against FSK's average valuation levels, including a forward dividend yield of nearly 15%.
  • The market is likely still pricing in recessionary headwinds against its execution, given the BDC's exposure against middle market companies.
  • However, management's assurance of making $2.95 per share in total distribution should underpin investors' confidence in its performance.
  • With FSK still priced at highly depressed levels, income and value investors should find it a bargain at the current levels.
Profits Ahead Road Sign

JamesBrey

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) is a leading upper middle market business development company or BDC. As a direct lender also providing asset-based or ABL solutions, it has benefited from the dislocation in the recent regional banking crisis as "

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
26.2K Followers
Identifying high-potential growth stocks for your portfolio

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:56 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.55K)
Hot off the presses:

FS KKR Capital Corp : KBW raises target price to $22 from $21.5
bobcowman profile picture
bobcowman
Today, 8:32 AM
Comments (1.33K)
What will these BDCs do to preserve the current spread when the rates market begins to turn down?
J
Jennev98
Today, 8:10 AM
Comments (531)
Recently started a position in FSK because of its size, KKR heritage and oversized yield. This was added to my somewhat larger holdings of ORCC and ARCC to round out my BDC holdings which I hold for income. I’ve been a little reluctant to add to my FSK position because of Mr Markets valuation of the stock. I’m afraid that I must be missing something but I like what I’m seeing.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 7:55 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.55K)
Thanks for your excellent coverage of FSK.

I absolutely agree with your BUY rating, because FSK is the 4th largest holding in our diversified but fairly concentrated portfolio of only 28 stocks.
FSK is the best BDC among its peers, although I also bought a smaller position in ARCC recently. I was not only encouraged but impressed that FSK for its last quarter reported an earnings beat, increased its dividend, announced special dividends and increased its NAV slightly. If FSK is able to increase its NAV continuously, then the 21% discount at which FSK trades compared to its NAV should erode, which would enable FSK to generate a higher appreciation potential than the other BDCs such as ARCC that trades at a 4.7% premium to NAV rather than a discount.

That being said, I would caution investors that all BDCs have to be monitored closely as any recession approaches because the higher interest income generated by floating rate loans will put increased pressure on its borrowers and could lead to increasing credit losses. Accordingly, I plan to be laser focused on future quarterly reports to assess whether the NAV of FSK is increasing or decreasing. It will soon be time to focus on credit risk as well as the increasing income stream.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:51 AM
Premium
Comments (10.33K)
@ndardick
Great comment ... one thing from my perspective... Main , Cswc, Htgc and a small handfull of other high quality Bdcs are basically set and forget holdings for me ... as a non trader I ride out the market fluctuations and never panic sell ...
It's worked for me so far
Waiting for Fsk and Fdus at $17 to start position
