Earnings of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will likely surge this year as provisioning and operating expenses will return to a more normal level. Further, healthy pipelines will ensure that loan growth remains decent this year, which will boost earnings. I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $1.94 per share for 2023, up 29% year-over-year. The year-end target price is quite close to the current market price. Hence, I’m adopting a hold rating on Old National Bancorp.

Continued Deposit Mix Deterioration to Hurt the Margin

After rising throughout last year, the net interest margin dipped by 16 basis points during the first quarter of 2023 in a sharp reversal of its trend. This result is especially disappointing because Old National Bancorp’s balance sheet is inherently asset sensitive. The first quarter’s interest rate hikes should’ve increased the margin, as suggested by the results of the management’s rate sensitivity analysis given in the 10-Q filing.

The reason why the actual results for the first quarter were far from hypothetical projections is that costly time deposits surged during the quarter, resulting in a significant deterioration of the deposit mix.

The management will have to continue to let deposits migrate towards higher-rate accounts in order to retain them. Therefore, I’m expecting a further deposit mix deterioration in the near future, which will lead to margin pressure. Overall, I’m expecting the margin to dip by fifteen basis points in the last nine months of 2023.

Robust Pipelines to Sustain Loan Growth

In continuation of last year’s trend, loan growth remained strong during the first quarter of 2023 at 2.3%, or 9.1% annualized. The management mentioned in the latest presentation that it expects loan growth to be in the mid-single-digit range for the remainder of FY2023. This target shows that the management expects a slowdown from the first quarter’s level. To me, this seems reasonable because of the economic slowdown in the country. The latest reading of the Leading Economic Index maintained by the Conference Board was down 0.7% sequentially. Further, the manufacturing purchasing managers index has been in the contractionary phase (below 50) since last year.

One positive factor is the pipeline of the commercial loan segment. As mentioned in the presentation, this segment’s pipeline stood at $5.4 billion at the end of March 2023. To put this number in perspective, $5.4 billion is a massive 17% of the total loans outstanding at the end of the first quarter.

Considering these conflicting factors, I’m expecting loan growth to slow down to 4% annualized for the last nine months of 2023. Further, I’m expecting deposits to grow in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net Loans 12,188 12,063 13,655 13,495 30,820 32,479 Growth of Net Loans 10.1% (1.0)% 13.2% (1.2)% 128.4% 5.4% Securities 4,815 5,615 6,527 8,357 10,516 11,314 Deposits 14,350 14,553 17,037 18,569 35,001 35,976 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 2,494 2,745 2,677 2,575 5,798 7,156 Common equity 2,690 2,852 2,973 3,012 4,898 5,349 Book Value Per Share ($) 17.18 16.52 17.89 18.15 17.70 18.27 Tangible BVPS ($) 10.07 10.16 11.37 11.69 10.02 11.03 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Earnings Likely to Surge as the Dust Settles After the Merger

Due to the merger of equals between Old National Bancorp and First Midwest Bancorp, ONB’s income statement had a number of one-offs last year. As the dust has settled this year, earnings are likely to recover from last year’s plunge. The provisioning for expected loan losses will decline to a more normal level; however, it will likely be higher than the historical average because of the prospects of an economic recession. Further, non-interest expenses will be lower this year compared to last year because of absence of merger-related expenses.

Besides, the anticipated loan growth will help earnings this year. Overall, I’m expecting Old National to report earnings of $1.94 per share for 2023, up 29.5% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net interest income 538 604 596 596 1,328 1,517 Provision for loan losses 7 5 38 (29) 145 43 Non-interest income 195 199 239 214 400 287 Non-interest expense 517 508 541 501 1,038 1,033 Net income - Common Sh. 191 238 226 278 414 567 EPS - Diluted ($) 1.22 1.38 1.36 1.67 1.50 1.94 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates In USD million unless otherwise stated Click to enlarge

Risk Level Appears Manageable

Old National Bancorp’s risk level appears comfortable. The following factors bear monitoring, but overall the riskiness is manageable.

Office loans. McKinsey Global Institute has estimated that remote work could possibly wipe out $800 billion from the value of office buildings in major cities worldwide by 2030, according to news reports. Fortunately, office loans made up just 4% of total loans at the end of March 2023, as mentioned in the presentation. Uninsured deposits. According to details given in the presentation, uninsured deposits made up ~30% of total deposits. Fortunately, Old National has ample liquidity with liquidity sources of $15.7 billion, covering ~150% of uninsured deposits.

Adopting a Hold Rating

Old National Bancorp is offering a dividend yield of 3.8% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.14 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 29% for 2023, which is below the five-year average of 39%. Therefore, there is room for a dividend hike. Nevertheless, I’m not expecting any increase in the dividend level this year as Old National does not change its dividend regularly.

I’m using the peer average price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Old National Bancorp. Peers are trading at an average P/TB ratio of 1.1 and an average P/E ratio of 7.4, as shown below.

ONB VLY FNB WAL BPOP Peer Average P/E ("ttm") 7.4 7.4 8.3 4.7 4.5 6.2 P/E ("fwd") 7.5 7.4 8.0 5.7 8.4 7.4 P/B ("ttm") 0.8 0.7 0.8 0.8 1.0 0.8 P/TB ("ttm") 1.5 1.0 1.4 0.9 1.3 1.1 Source: Seeking Alpha Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $11.0 gives a target price of $12.6 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 13.4% downside from the July 14 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 0.94x 1.04x 1.14x 1.24x 1.34x TBVPS - Dec 2023 ($) 11.0 11.0 11.0 11.0 11.0 Target Price ($) 10.4 11.5 12.6 13.7 14.8 Market Price ($) 14.6 14.6 14.6 14.6 14.6 Upside/(Downside) (28.6)% (21.0)% (13.4)% (5.9)% 1.7% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.94 gives a target price of $14.3 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 1.9% downside from the July 14 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 5.4x 6.4x 7.4x 8.4x 9.4x EPS 2023 ($) 1.94 1.94 1.94 1.94 1.94 Target Price ($) 10.4 12.3 14.3 16.2 18.2 Market Price ($) 14.6 14.6 14.6 14.6 14.6 Upside/(Downside) (28.5)% (15.2)% (1.9)% 11.4% 24.7% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $13.4, which implies a 7.7% downside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of negative 3.8%. Hence, I’m adopting a hold rating on Old National Bancorp.