Old National Bancorp: Positive Earnings Outlook Appears Priced-In (Rating Downgrade)

Jul. 18, 2023 4:38 AM ETOld National Bancorp (ONB)
Summary

  • Earnings will likely surge this year because expenses will return to a more normal level. Further, the anticipated loan growth will help earnings.
  • The risk level is comfortable because uninsured deposits are well covered by the available liquidity. Further, exposure to office properties is limited.
  • The December 2023 target price suggests a small downside from the current market price. ONB is offering a decent dividend yield.
Earnings of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will likely surge this year as provisioning and operating expenses will return to a more normal level. Further, healthy pipelines will ensure that loan growth remains decent this year, which will boost earnings. I’m expecting the company

Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
3.15K Followers
Around 10 years of experience covering Banks and Macroeconomics. Passionate about discovering lucrative investments and generating alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

