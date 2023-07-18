photobyphm

Monday was not good for Verizon (NYSE:VZ) or its shareholders. Shares fell -7.5% (-$2.55) to $31.46, its lowest since September 2010. A Wall Street Journal article discussed how major telecom companies, which included VZ, left a vast network of cable covered in toxic lead throughout the country. Michael Rollins, an analyst for Citi, indicated that VZ could have a significant percentage of their respective networks impacted by lead sheathing cables. VZ has been in a perpetual downtrend over the past year as shares have declined from $50.28 on 7/18/22 to $33.62 at the open on 7/17/23 and down another -$2.55 during trading due to the news. Shares of VZ have regressed -22.99% over the past 6 months and -12.15% in the past month. It’s way too early to know what will occur Gregory Williams from TD Cowen stated that they see an overhang that could last for the foreseeable future, and a range of outcomes could occur from zero liability to billions in damages. It’s too early to speculate what will happen, but this is a story that could linger for far too long. VZ reports earnings on 7/25/23 pre-market, and as a shareholder, I hope management addresses the Wall Street Journal article and discusses the lead cable situation on the earnings call.

My take on the recent lead cable situation

Barron’s released an article (can be read here) which provided some additional information. New Street Research indicated AT&T (T) would likely have the largest exposure to lead-cased copper cables, followed by VZ, then Lumen. New Street cited that the number to remove these cables could be around $60 billion based on housing impacts and various other assumptions.

Philip Burnett, a member of the firm’s telecom team, told Barron’s that they don’t think the carriers would be solely responsible for the remediation costs and that T’s possible spend could be $34 billion depending on various unknown factors. While T declined to comment, a spokesperson from USTelecom, who is responding on behalf of the telecom industry, said that:

“many considerations go into determining whether legacy lead-sheathed telecom cables should be removed”

The article discussed that the association is ready to engage constructively on the issue. Entities coming to the table could be politicians, regulators, and other stakeholders. The article also cited that it took 19 years of litigation to settle a lead paint lawsuit where Sherwin-Williams (SHW), Conagra Brands (CAG), and NL Industries (NL) agreed to pay $305 million , and there is no easy way to quantify potential damages.

I follow VZ and T closely, and this news came out of left field. My personal opinion is that there are too many unknowns, and I don’t know how you begin to determine damages. There are a lot of questions that also need to be answered. Off the top of my head, I would like to know:

What years were the lead-sheathed telecom cables ran? What were the laws regarding the use of lead-sheathed telecom cables? What were the EPA codes regarding the cables? Did the telecom companies obtain proper permits prior to running the cables? Has any government agency changed the laws or codes regarding lead-sheathed telecom cables? If so did the telecom companies abide by the new codes and regulations? Were the telecom companies provided a date as to when the lines would need to be replaced?

There are just too many unknowns, and there is no way to determine anything at this point in time. I feel this news comes at the worst possible time as both T and VZ have amassed a large pile of debt on their balance sheets, and 3M (MMM) just agreed to pay $10.3 billion to settle hundreds of lawsuits. Everyone needs to make their own decision, and I believe many investors are saying they can find yield elsewhere, as they don’t want to stick around to see how the story unfolds. The news certainly isn’t positive, and the outcome could have minimal implications or dramatic ramifications. I think this is a story that will take time to unfold, and it’s going to place a magnifying glass on earnings calls throughout the telecom industry. Obviously, investors are speaking with their wallets as we saw a massive selloff in both VZ and T today, as many threw in the towel.

I am sticking with VZ and dollar cost averaging into weakness

I could be 100% incorrect, and I could see more declines. I have been dollar cost averaging into my position in VZ, and after this news, I am going to continue dollar cost averaging. Shares of VZ pay a $2.61 dividend which is now an 8.3% yield on the current share price of $31.46. So far, this has been both a value and yield trap, and management could come out and reduce the dividend next week. I am taking a chance by not running for the hills and parking the capital somewhere else. This is why I have a diversified portfolio, as my other positions can absorb the downtrend in VZ. The current downturn could continue to get worse or be an amazing opportunity. Future news could come out that makes me throw in the towel as well, but as of now, I think the selloff is overdone, and shares can rebound.

The big concern prior to the lead-sheathed cable news was VZ’s debt. What’s interesting is that I read through VZ’s 10-k last night because I wanted to see what the maturity schedule was.

As of its last report, VZ had $140.77 billion in long-term debt on the balance sheet, which is almost identical to the $140.68 billion they cited in the 2022 10-K. The 10-K had the debt schedule while the Q1 10-Q didn’t, so I will use the breakout from the 2022 annual report. VZ has $9.28 billion of debt due in 2023, with another $16.25 billion due in 2024. From 2025 – 2027 VZ has another $23.97 billion due. Over the next 5 years, VZ has $49.50 billion of debt maturing. It’s interest rates vary from 0.75% to 5.82% for the debt due in these years.

The question is can VZ service this debt? With interest rates being 5.25% and the possibility of 2 additional hikes, VZ could have better rates on its current debt than what it would get refinancing. On VZ’s balance sheet, it says that there were 4.2 billion shares outstanding. This means that at a $2.61 dividend per share, its annual dividend obligation is $10.97 billion, which is $2.74 billion quarterly. In 2021 VZ generated $22.62 billion in earnings from operations which correlated to $5.32 in EPS; then in 2022, VZ generated $21.75 billion in earnings from operations and $5.06 in EPS. After Q1 2023, VZ has generated $21.59 billion in earnings from operations on a TTM basis. If VZ generates $21.66 billion in earnings from operations in 2023 which is the average from 2021 and 2022, they would have $10.69 billion left over after the dividends are paid. VZ has $2.35 billion in cash on hand, with another $1.36 billion in long-term investments.

While the CME FedWatch Tool indicates a 94.9% chance we see a 25 basis point increase later this month, the St. Louis Fed indicates that rates will decline to 4.6% in 2024 and 3.4% in 2025. VZ is in a position to repay its debt for 2023 and certainly has the option to refi a position of the $16.25 billion due throughout 2024. Having $10.69 billion in earnings from operations left over after dividends are paid makes me feel much better about the debt maturity profile. From what I am reading, I am not as concerned as others regarding VZ’s ability to service its debt.

Conclusion

The news regarding the lead-sheathed copper lines couldn’t have come at a worse time. There is no way to predict what the outcome will be as news is just starting to surface. Investing in VZ now comes with risk, but there is a chance the risk is warranted. I believe it’s going to be quite some time before we know what the liabilities VZ or other telecoms will face, and I am looking at dollar cost averaging into the weakness. VZ is positioned to service its debt while maintaining the current dividend. I am looking forward to earnings, and until more information about the lead-sheathed lines surfaces, I am looking at the current prices as an opportunity rather than panicking. I could be incorrect, but VZ generates tens of billions in profits annually, and the current selloff could be overdone. Right now, I am staying the course until more information surfaces.