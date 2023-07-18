Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Verizon Falls To Decade Lows Creating A Possible Opportunity

Jul. 18, 2023 9:00 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)T27 Comments
Steven Fiorillo
Summary

  • Verizon's shares fell by 7.5% due to concerns about the company's network being impacted by lead sheathing cables. This could potentially result in billions in damages.
  • New Street Research suggested that the cost of removing these cables could be around $60 billion, with AT&T having the largest exposure, followed by Verizon and then Lumen.
  • Despite the potential risks, I plan to continue investing in Verizon, citing the company's ability to service its debt and maintain its current dividend.
April 18, 2018 - New York City, USA. Verizon store located in Manhattan.

photobyphm

Monday was not good for Verizon (NYSE:VZ) or its shareholders. Shares fell -7.5% (-$2.55) to $31.46, its lowest since September 2010. A Wall Street Journal article discussed how major telecom companies, which included VZ, left a vast network of

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ, T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (27)

M
Maxuncle
Today, 9:57 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (65)
Steven - thank you for a well written (as usual) and very timely article on VZ. I think you articulated your position clearly and I agree wholeheartedly with you. VZ is clearly a speculative play at this point. I too am willing to hold or average down for the time being given my balanced portfolio allocation to speculative stocks. I would be interested in a fair value analysis if you can provide this to your audience (incorporating best and worst case assumptions). For the worst case, we could include VZ’s fair share of the “$60b” (WAG) remediation cost estimate and a late 2024 Fed pivot… with/without a dividend cut. Thanks as always.
R
RoyalAce
Today, 9:57 AM
Comments (1.41K)
For newer investors who have often heard the term "capitulation" but don't know what it looks like, I'd say the 100 million shares traded yesterday, down 7+%, after a week of solid declines and gloating momentum investors, is one of them or at least a reasonable facimile.
r
rockjcp
Today, 9:53 AM
Comments (7.35K)
This will be a decade or more in the courts and may have no standing! Solid article!
Thomas Osborne profile picture
Thomas Osborne
Today, 9:49 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (85)
This lead issue came out of left field for me as well and I installed enough telecom cable (undersea) to circle the earth 4 times. Two friends of mine, who have laid terrestrial cables for a combined total of 60 years, also say that this was totally unexpected for them as well. None of the cable we laid contained lead. I think it's only the older copper cables. I could be wrong but it's my understanding that the telecoms have been wanting to remove this old cable for years but have been held back by the government. I have to think this issue will be no big deal. I have never owned VZ but I may buy some today. I think the debt is a bigger issue, but I like the yield. At least VZ has been happy to concentrate on the telecom business, unlike T who is always "diworsifying".
d
divJohn
Today, 10:26 AM
Comments (718)
@Thomas Osborne Everything I've read since this came out last week is that lead sheathed cables were last laid in the 1960s.

And I can see where government would red tape the issue of removing them, because removing them might cause more environmental harm than leaving them in the ground.
jlmathis69 profile picture
jlmathis69
Today, 9:48 AM
Premium
Comments (166)
AT&T response to WSJ article. Be sure and read the third paragraph.
"The health, safety and well-being of our people, our customers, and our communities is of paramount importance. For decades, we have managed legacy lead-clad cables in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, and we have followed industry-wide best practices to maintain this legacy infrastructure in a way that’s safe for all based on established science.

We take the matters raised by The Journal very seriously, and any public health concern is a top priority. It’s important to note that The Journal’s reporting conflicts not only with what independent experts and long-standing science have stated about the safety of lead-clad telecom cables but also our own testing, which we have made available to the public and shared with The Journal. The scientific literature and reliable studies in the U.S. and abroad give no reason to believe that these cables pose a public health issue or a risk to workers when appropriate safety measures are in place.

Based on information shared by The Journal, it appears that certain of their testing methodologies are flawed and one of the companies responsible for the testing is compromised by a conflict of interest.

Any new scientific data needs to be studied further before arriving at conclusions about public health and safety related to these cables. Should there be a need for further analysis of this topic, we will work collaboratively with industry peers and other stakeholders and act responsibly."
Old Professor profile picture
Old Professor
Today, 10:11 AM
Comments (8.82K)
@jlmathis69 Really important third paragraph. A thousand thanks for sharing that.
j
jmouw12
Today, 10:29 AM
Comments (645)
@jlmathis69 There is gobs of lead buried in the ground around the world. Some water utilities were requiring lead drinking water service lines into the 1980s. Old water mains have lead/oakum seals. Lead is used in some buried electrical components. Fishing sinkers, bullets, whatever else.

The old lead sheathed telecom cables are completely outdated. These also had a plastic coating over the lead sheathing. Lead will leach into caustic water (Flint Michigan), but otherwise remains unharmed.

There is no way these telecom lines leach an appreciable amount of lead into the groundwater, and certainly not a harmful amount.
Marrk profile picture
Marrk
Today, 9:44 AM
Comments (1.47K)
A very candid article. Thank you. Like you, I am indexing down. Added yesterday at $32.

Long & Overweight VZ
s
strendic
Today, 9:43 AM
Comments (934)
FWIW I added to my VZ position yesterday at $31.55
Robert Hutten profile picture
Robert Hutten
Today, 9:39 AM
Analyst
Comments (659)
Thanks for the article. I think your analysis and position are defensible, though I have to admit it is tough to hold on to something with as much uncertainty as exists, especially where any upside is definitely muted and the downside is unknown. But I am hanging on also until more is known. Let's up we don't live to regret it as alternatives do exist.
m
mliu76400
Today, 9:31 AM
Premium
Comments (381)
you didn't factor in their capEx, so how much of that 10.xx Billion (the amount left after paying dividends) has to go to capEx, which is probably a very large portion of that.
g
g263042
Today, 9:30 AM
Comments (247)
"The news regarding the lead-sheathed copper lines couldn’t have come at a worse time."

And if in the courts for years that means it stays in the news and social media for years. The bears/shorts will use the long term uncertainty as a tool. It's not just the reality that matters, it's the perception of the uncertain issue that will probably have long term impact, whether an eventual liability for TelCos or not.
Oil Can profile picture
Oil Can
Today, 9:38 AM
Comments (4.58K)
@g263042

Agree completely and just thinking about this. As a $VZ shareholder, I believe the company should bring a libel suit against the WSJ.

Lead levels, in both soil and human blood, have been steadily falling since the 1970's (of course you know why - a transition from leaded to unleaded gasoline). Most of these cables are just not proximal enough to humans to cause any issues. If lead or lead-sheathed cables were an issue, we'd seen it by now. This is a complete nothing burger - except certain material damage to $VZ (and $T) stock.

If the WSJ wants to 'go after' a lead-polluter - look no further than the small aircraft/small airport business - still using high octane leaded fuel.
d
divJohn
Today, 10:28 AM
Comments (718)
@Oil Can Or legacy lead in municipal water systems.
LifelongMetsfan1 profile picture
LifelongMetsfan1
Today, 9:28 AM
Premium
Comments (225)
What’s the concern? A dog will dig up the “stuff” and kids will then infest it?
Seriously. There was no issue before but now?
Feels American industry is being systematically targeted, JNJ, 3M, ET, CVX, etc.. makes you wonder..
Money&Money,LLC profile picture
Money&Money,LLC
Today, 10:00 AM
Comments (2.52K)
@LifelongMetsfan1 Look at the administration in charge, its policies......not hard to figure it out...
J
Jake Speed
Today, 10:16 AM
Premium
Comments (490)
@LifelongMetsfan1 Many of these cables are strung overhead in commercial and residential areas. The lead leaching off the cables falls onto the surface of the ground directly underneath them and in many areas the ground surface contamination greatly exceeds levels deemed to be safe. I’m not trying to be Chicken Little here but your cavalier dismissal of the issue is simply wrong. You ought to take the time to read the WSJ (or other) article before trying to fob this off as a non-issue.
buckiowa profile picture
buckiowa
Today, 10:30 AM
Comments (4.29K)
@Money&Money,LLC Bingo. They want electric cars, wind mills and solar panels only . Fantasy
M
Money 29
Today, 9:27 AM
Comments (5.4K)
Low price and valuation with a nice yield on VZ, Company needs new management.
TooEasy profile picture
TooEasy
Today, 9:26 AM
Comments (435)
There's a concerted attack on VZ coming out of Wall Street with the liars in the press who keep dropping these fake stories like the Amazon story, they are short and are criminals.
R
Robotechx20
Today, 9:23 AM
Premium
Comments (561)
This sounds just like any one of a number articles being written on AT&T about 3 years ago. If you want to know how it turns out, take a look at T.
Oil Can profile picture
Oil Can
Today, 9:26 AM
Comments (4.58K)
@Robotechx20

This is NOTHING like $T's issues of 3 years ago.

Try reading a paper.
a
aochamp
Today, 9:21 AM
Comments (1.56K)
There is no issue here for VZ or T, just keep them in the ground and they will be harmless!
J
Jake Speed
Today, 10:21 AM
Premium
Comments (490)
@aochamp Except they’re not just in the ground. They’re strung overhead in populated areas (duh, where the phones are) and in some cases have been laid across bodies of water.
d
doc47
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (3.94K)
I've foolishly bought into several "possible opportunities" with this loser. The last on was just above $40/share.
R
Roebear8
Today, 10:14 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (228)
@doc47 Next time maybe try this. Have a "Wait List". I use it for nice dividend stocks with low beta and solid business, reasonable debt and finances. What the list waits for is a stock on the List to drop due to market conditions or news or whatever that does not affect the actual business of the company. When It drops I wait till the chart says it may be a bottom and ease in and wait some more. Watch out for dead cat bounces. The news is always horrible at big drops just like it was for Apple years ago when it was $10 and I almost (Sigh), bought it. Lately I did do the wait list buy with VZ from 33's to 35 in June and again yesterday in 31's. It's basically what Warren Buffet does and did with that oil company a few years ago (OXY). Not telling you what to do or giving anyone financial advice, but just what I TRY to do. Better Fortune to you in the future.
