Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) has underperformed the broader market, missing out on both the most recent recovery as well as underperforming over the past decade. ENB owns mission-critical midstream assets that are likely to continue producing cash flows for decades to come. The company has reached a resolution in securing long term contracts for its Mainline pipeline system and has a respectable balance sheet. In this report I explain why ENB is a solid buy today, especially given the recent market rally.

ENB Stock Price

Even inclusive of dividends, ENB has been a serious underperformer over the past decade. Sometimes long-term underperformance is indicative of poor management - other times it can be a sign of future outperformance. Given that ENB has seen its valuation multiple compress meaningfully during this past decade while still sustaining strong growth, I am of the view that this case is of the latter.

Data by YCharts

I last covered ENB in December of last year where I explained why I was upgrading the stock to a buy. Since then, ENB has underperformed the broader markets by double-digits, making the 7% yield even more appealing.

ENB Stock Key Metrics

ENB is a top midstream operator with a comprehensive and deep pipeline infrastructure system across North America.

2023 Q1 Presentation

In its most recent quarter, ENB delivered solid 8% YOY growth in adjusted EBITDA but distributable cash flow per share grew by only 3%. The discrepancy is due to the higher interest rate environment leading to higher financing cost, headwinds that have hit all companies with significant amounts of debt.

2023 Q1 Presentation

Assuming that interest rates remain steady from here, one could try to make the argument that much of these headwinds are one-time in nature due to 5% of debt being floating rate, but I must point out that maturing debt might be refinanced at higher interest rates.

Management announced a significant tolling agreement in principle at its Mainline pipeline, coming closer to being able to sign long term agreements with customers. Previously, ENB had been selling pipeline space on a monthly basis but this long term agreement helps to improve cash flow stability. I am doubtful that this announcement alone will impact the stock price as management states that it will not have an impact on their outlook and I doubt that many investors were valuing this on a sum-of-the-parts basis.

2023 Q1 Presentation

Management has outlined its capital allocation priorities as being to maintain a strong balance sheet, support a growing dividend, buy back stock, and fund growth investments (in that order).

2023 Q1 Presentation

However, ENB spent only $151 million on share buybacks for all of 2022 (and none in the two years prior) and has already targeted $3.5 billion in expected capital this year.

2023 Q1 Presentation

On the conference call, management cited their BBB credit rating and 4.6x debt to EBITDA ratio, stating that "we continue to grow at the rate that we're growing at today we'll actually have more balance sheet capacity than we do today." That clearly implies that ENB intends to have its debt load increase rather than decrease over time. I viewed this commentary as being a clear negative given that the higher interest rate environment warrants declining leverage (as higher financing costs are already taking their toll on DCF per share growth).

Management maintained its 2023 guidance of up to $16.5 billion in adjusted EBITDA and $5.65 in DCF per share, again reflecting strong headwinds from higher interest rates.

2023 Q1 Presentation

Management however reiterated their medium-term outlook for around 5% EBITDA growth and 5% DCF per share growth even after 2025. It is not immediately clear how the growth rate would accelerate past 2025 barring a decline in interest rates.

2023 Q1 Presentation

Is ENB Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

ENB trades at a 7.2% dividend yield, almost as high as it ever has over the past decade. That dwarfs the 1.5% yield of the S&P 500 (IVV) and makes it a popular stock among income investors.

Seeking Alpha

An argument could be made that the stock deserves a re-rating. Management has tried to highlight the company's growing lower-carbon opportunities.

2023 Q1 Presentation

That said, I find it unlikely for ENB to be considered a renewable energy play - instead any sentiment shift may come from the realization that the clean energy transition may be very slow given the high demand projections for energy over the next few decades. That shift might be a hard thesis to back - just look at how cigarette stocks continue to trade at below-market valuations in spite of many decades of solid growth.

2023 Q1 Presentation

I note that the majority of its EBITDA comes from transporting oil, though even the midstream operators transporting natural gas or NGLs (which in theory are somewhat better from a clean energy perspective) have not necessarily seen a premium due to it.

2023 Q1 Release

Based on management's guidance for 5% DCF per share growth over the long term, the stock appears priced for around 12% annual returns assuming no change in multiples. I have expressed some doubt that the company could achieve that 5% target due to the higher interest rate environment and high leverage on the balance sheet. The prospects for multiple expansion are less clear here due to that latter point, especially given management's commentary for aggressive balance sheet management (quoted above). I previously highlighted the balance sheet catalyst at top peer Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), which has earned a credit rating upgrade to A- and appears still set on driving debt down even further. Here at ENB, despite the lack of a K-1 tax form and explicit management growth guidance, I see the path to forward returns as being less of a given than that of EPD due to my opinion that multiple expansion (from an improving balance sheet) is the main catalyst for midstream operators. Nonetheless, given ENB's toll-road like revenue stream, I find the stock highly attractive here and see upside to a 6% or 6.5% dividend yield, implying double-digit upside over the coming years.

What are the key risks? While the energy sector and even midstream are viewed as having tail-end risk, I expect the business models for midstream operators to remain quite steady as the United States becomes a more and more important exporter of commodities moving forward. That said, it is possible that these headwinds prove more vicious and more near term than expected. Even if ENB's volumes and revenues are not immediately affected, I would expect the stock to experience considerable volatility in the event of a collapse in the commodities markets. Another risk is that of leverage. Management seems keen on maintaining their 4.6x debt to EBITDA balance sheet in spite of the significantly higher interest rate environment. That stance is puzzling to me, as the slightly faster growth rate from more growth projects is unlikely to offset the lower valuations from a riskier balance sheet. It is possible that this interest rate environment leads to an "empire building" perception for ENB, leading the stock to trade with some discount to peers just like that seen at Energy Transfer (ET). For now, the balance sheet appears manageable, but investors should keep a close eye on how DCF per share growth tracks relative to EBITDA growth. If the lag persists or widens and management does not take a different stance on balance sheet management, then this thesis may need a reassessment. I reiterate my buy rating as the 7% dividend yield is quite attractive after the uptick in broader market valuations.