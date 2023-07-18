jittawit.21

New Financial Conditions Index - FCIg

I was quite pleased to see that the Federal Reserve built on the previous Financial Stress Indexes that we covered here, and here. These types of ensemble models are excellent and much more likely to be useful towards market timing than (in my humble opinion) sitting down with a machine learning model and oodles of coffee trying to trade 0-DTE options.

The new index's model uses the following indicators as its primary inputs:

Federal funds rate

10-year Treasury Yield

30-year fixed mortgage rate

BBB Corporate bond yield

Dow Jones Industrials total return index

Zillow house price index

Nominal broad dollar index

Before we dive into the details, it's worth noting this: for many years, I would follow individual indicators myself. That included interest rates, unemployment, credit spread indicators like the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. However, what I soon realised is that there are "composite indexes" that compile this data and attempt to turn it into something that has predictive value.

What we are going to do in this article is take this new Fed index and back-test it against the S&P 500 index in order to compare that to our ANG Traders Liquidity Model, to see which one has better performance.

Overview of the new Financial Conditions Index (FCIG)

According to the Federal Reserve the goal of this new model is to "assess the extent to which financial conditions pose headwinds or tailwinds to economic activity" (Fed Notes, 2023). The model gives less weight to historical changes, back to the 70s, 80s, and 90s for example and more weight to recent changes.

The previous Financial Stress Index does a good job of covering the recessions over the past 22 years and being aligned to forecasting them with a degree of accuracy.

Let's dive right in to this new model and take a look:

Federal Reserve Website 2023

Looking at this you might think that what we're suggesting is that conditions were tight in 2008, and slightly tight in 2000, and that caused a recession, so they are now clearly pointing to a recession in 2023/2024.

Not quite.

What I take from this is that there appears to be some correlation with the business cycle. These are not the "pure index" for FCIg though, as the graph represents the 1-year lookback window.

It's important to take a more scientific approach and test - for example - whether it has any tangible and provable predictive power for the stock market.

Analysis of the New Financial Conditions Index (FCI/G)

It's important to point out that the new measure does bear resemblance to its cousins, namely the Adjusted NFCI index and the Financial Stress Index which we covered in Part 1 and Part 2. The Fed demonstrates this in their release:

Federal Reserve - US Financial Conditions Index FCI-G Updated June 30th 2023

What we are interested in is understanding which is better: the NFCI adjusted index, the Financial Stress Index or the new Financial Conditions Index?

Performance - Financial Conditions Index (FCI/G) vs S&P 500 Index

In order to test the performance of the system, I created a basic rule-based approach in Python and systematically backtested it to see what the results would be.

Basic System - Rules & Conditions

The first test was for the basic system articulated above.

If the FCIg is below 0, the system is a buy and you own the S&P 500 index ( NYSEARCA: SPY

If the FCIg is above 0, the system is a sell and you own cash through SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill index ( NYSEARCA: BIL

The results of the first test are:

David Huston

The vanilla system does not beat the S&P 500 index and struggles to really time any of the major bear markets or turning points.

More tweaking required!

Recursively Optimised System - Rules & Conditions

I wanted to get something better, and the big benefit of Python is you can do multiple tests very rapidly and then assess the results.

If the FCIg is below X, the system is a buy and you own the S&P 500 index

If the FCIg is above X, the system is a sell and you own cash through SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill index

Test 5 FCIg = -0.5 S&P 500 = 636.97 Test 17 FCIg = -1 S&P 500 = 188.51 Test 25 FCIg = 0.2 S&P 500 = 2387.50 Test 131 FCIg = 1.1 S&P 500 = 3904 Test 204 FCIg = 2 S&P 500 = 4411.85 Click to enlarge

The optimal level for the FCIg index is actually X=2, but hold on a second, that doesn't make any sense:

David Huston

The system suggests that there is no optimal setting for the Financial Conditions Index (FCIG) that leads to outperforming the market since 1984. At a reading of 2 it doesn't trade, and that means it does not beat buy-and-hold.

This means that the actual raw indicator doesn't really have any predictive power.

What about the one-year lookback period for FCIg as opposed to the raw figure?

No dice, that doesn't beat the market either.

Five day rate of change?

No, that doesn't work either.

There's an interesting lesson here about visual data analysis and backtesting. A graph or a set of analysis may look enticing (this index gauges financial conditions and appears to predict recessions) but actually it doesn't appear to hold any useful predictive power.

Fed-Based Liquidity Modelling

Ironically the Fed knows that the economy - in this new normal, where we actually have interest rates at normal levels - is much more closely associated with other measures that, in turn, the stock market is far more reactive to.

The issue is as follows: it's a bit like an analysis that was conducted, of police agencies who received the most military gear, found that they ended up having twice the rate of civilian casualties as those that did not have military equipment. Of course, the argument is that those police forces would use the equipment because they have more violent jurisdictions, and therefore more of a need for the equipment. Yet the study opens the idea up that perhaps the availability of that military hardware leads to its over-use on the public.

What does this have to do with the Fed? Well, in a similar vein, the Fed wields a powerful tool/weapon in the form of interest-rate control which it can use (or overuse) simply because it has the option…not necessarily because it is required to fix a problem. The historic hike in rates in order to fight the post-COVID inflation is a case-in-point; raising rates have actually worked to keep inflation higher than it would have been with lower rates because of all the interest-income that higher rates are generating. If high rates lowered inflation, then Turkey and Argentina wouldn't have the massive inflation (40% and 140%, respectively) that they are struggling with…the more they hike rates, the more their inflation grows. Japan has maintained near-zero rates and has the same inflation rate as Canada that has doubled rates (to 6.95%) in the last year.

The Fed's interest payments have been adding to the real economic weapon: Congressional deficit-spending. The Fed's higher rates are adding to the deficit and therefore increasing the amount of money that is net-transferred into private bank accounts (the economy) which is the 'elephant in the room' that drives the stock market.

At the ANG Traders market service, we cover the Net Liquidity figures in detail. This approach shows how strongly the relationship is between the stock market and net-liquidity… "driving force of the markets".

Let's take a quick look at the system:

ANG Traders Market Service ANG Traders Market Service

Our Net Liquidity model significantly outperforms the S&P 500 index since 2003. At present, the position is positive, and the market is being supported by a buffer of liquidity following the previous tax take.

How has this system performed against the S&P 500 index since 2003? See below:

ANG Traders Market Service

The system has achieved a 979.6% return since August 2003 versus a 353.5% return for the S&P 500 index. Likewise it has outpaced the total return index because, for the majority of the time, the Net Liquidity index is long the market.