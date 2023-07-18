EPR Properties: Big Rally And Defying The Market Pessimists
Summary
- Despite a forecasted recession, EPR Properties stock has outperformed the S&P 500 since my previous update in November 2022.
- EPR's recent restructuring of its lease agreement with Regal Cinemas and plans to recycle capital from asset sales into non-cinema properties are expected to boost its earnings profile.
- With macroeconomic conditions expected to be less somber than late last year, astute dip buyers who bought EPR's lows in October have been rewarded.
- Despite that, EPR still trades at a discount against its 10Y average, suggesting relative undervaluation.
- EPR's buying sentiments are expected to improve further, offering holders another opportunity to buy more.
I reiterated my Buy rating on EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in November 2022, even as the macroeconomic conditions were highly uncertain back then. Bloomberg Economics even issued a "doom-and-gloom" call, highlighting that its "latest recession probability models forecast a higher recession probability across all timeframes." Notably, it stressed the "12-month estimate of a downturn by October 2023 hitting 100%."
Incidentally, Bloomberg's call was issued in mid-October 2022, just as the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) formed its bottom, likely stunning bearish investors who shorted those lows into submission.
As such, I believe it's important for investors to be wary about over-relying on macroeconomic forecasts for their stock analysis. And if someone's model tells you there is a 100% chance of a recession, you need to think even more carefully. Nine months after Bloomberg's bearish prognostication, we are looking increasingly likely toward a soft landing than a hard one.
As a reminder, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett highlighted previously that he doesn't "pay any attention to what economists say, frankly." Oaktree Capital Management Co-Chairman Howard Marks also articulated: "My readers know I don’t think consistently profitable market calls can be manufactured out of macroeconomic forecasts."
Based on how EPR and SPX have recovered from their late 2022 lows, I believe Buffett and Marks have made their point succinctly.
Notably, EPR has even outperformed SPX (in total return terms) since my last update in November 2022. Accordingly, EPR delivered a total return of 23%, beating S&P 500's 18.4%. CEO Greg Silvers articulated in a June conference that, despite EPR "being the best performing triple net REIT of the year," it was still trading at a "significant discount to [its average] valuation."
Accordingly, EPR last traded at a forward dividend yield of 7.33%, markedly above its 10Y average of 6.07%. In addition, its AFFO per share multiple of 9.19x is also well below its 10Y average of 12.93x.
Therefore, despite the outperformance since my previous update, EPR's valuation doesn't seem aggressive. However, they are also no longer as attractive compared to the levels in late 2022.
Moreover, management emphasized that its experiential properties are well-configured to navigate a recession or hard landing. Therefore, if we move away from a hard landing-esque market scenario, EPR's operating performance should be better prepared than its non-experiential peers to recover further.
The company's recent restructuring of its lease agreement with Regal Cinemas should provide some respite into its outlook. Accordingly, EPR's "new master lease will cover 41 out of the 57 properties currently leased to Regal Cinemas." The company will also operate five out of the 16 theaters previously leased to Regal, with 11 earmarked to be sold. The company intends to recycle the capital from the asset sales into non-cinema properties.
The company expects to recover nearly "96% of the aggregate pre-bankruptcy Regal rent for the 57 properties." Moreover, with the anticipated asset sales in its modeling, the company expects to achieve "100% or greater rent coverage," assuring investors that the restructuring is likely accretive and provides visibility to its earnings profile.
Importantly, EPR embedded a percentage rent component into its master lease with Regal, allowing "EPR Properties to participate more fully in the recovery of the theatrical exhibition industry, with significant upside potential."
As such, I assessed that investors are expected to move on from the Regal headwinds. Notwithstanding, based on EPR's remarkable recovery from its 2022 lows, they have likely anticipated a positive outcome from one of EPR's leading cinema operators.
As seen above, EPR was robustly supported along the $34 levels as dip buyers bought aggressively into its steep selloff in September 2022 and March 2023. With EPR breaking above the $44 resistance zone decisively, EPR's momentum has returned to buyers.
Moreover, with EPR staying above its 50-week moving average (blue line) over the past two months, it appears to be close to recovering its upward bias. The improved buying sentiments could also spur increased upside potential from momentum investors looking to add further to a real estate stock leading the sector recovery from its malaise.
With EPR's valuation still favorable, I assessed the risk/reward profile remains constructive. Income investors should continue to support its relatively attractive forward dividend yield, which is expected to be well covered (estimated 66% payout ratio) by its FY23 estimated AFFO per share of $5.03.
Rating: Maintain Buy.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
