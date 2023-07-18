Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Disney: Major Changes Are Coming

Jul. 18, 2023 6:14 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)3 Comments
Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger recently painted a gloomy outlook for the linear networks segment.
  • In Q1, the penetration of pay-TV services in occupied U.S. households fell to its lowest levels since 1992, validating CEO Iger's fears.
  • In the most recent fiscal year, the linear networks segment played a crucial role in driving operating profitability higher despite reporting lackluster growth.
  • The expected changes in the linear networks segment may have a material impact on Disney's profitability in the next 5 years.
  • Elsewhere in India, which is one of the most important markets for Disney, the company is facing its most challenging period in recent memory.
Stocks Fall Monday On Interest Rate Concerns

Michael M. Santiago

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is reportedly exploring options to sell or find a joint venture partner for its India digital and TV business, reflecting the company's ongoing strategic evaluation of its operations in the region. The


    This article was written by

    Dilantha De Silva profile picture
    Dilantha De Silva
    I am Dilantha De Silva, an investment analyst with 8+ years in the investment management industry.

    Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

    Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

    Comments (3)

    LONGBULL+ profile picture
    LONGBULL+
    Today, 7:02 AM
    Comments (6.1K)
    Agree now that Disney is the first to sell its non core lineair assets it will impact the Media Sector in general:

    WBD,PARA, AMCX

    will have to follow some how?

    Disney being the first will likely get a better Sale Price than those who waited too long ?
    P
    Pmg1959
    Today, 6:51 AM
    Premium
    Comments (2.07K)
    Take a look at the video posted on YouTube yesterday about the upcoming Snow White movie. Tell me afterward if you are confident in Disney. (Oh, you may want to keep a whoops bucket nearby.)
    Long Time Running profile picture
    Long Time Running
    Today, 7:26 AM
    Comments (7.31K)
    @Pmg1959 Disneys Snow White is an 85 year old cartoon based on a 1500 year old tale which the original story is even older than that.

    In the original story, Snow White is persecuted for her religion, she was a Lutheran, the Prince, Catholic. The dwarves were child labour in a copper mine.

    So, the story evolves, time for a refresh.

    Nothing wrong with Snow White played by a Latina who is facing modern day challenges and won't be saved by Prince Charming.

    www.kidspot.com.au/...
