Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alsea: Mexico's Domino's And Starbucks Operator Is Heading To New Highs

Jul. 18, 2023 6:42 AM ETAlsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (ALSSF)SBUX
Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Alsea is Latin America's largest franchise restaurant operator.
  • I highlighted shares in early 2021 as a leading pandemic recovery play; the stock has rallied more than 150% since then.
  • The company has roared back from the pandemic slowdown; I believe the stock remains meaningfully undervalued and is heading to all-time highs.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ian's Insider Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Café de Starbucks dentro de edificio de la Terminal de Ferry de Playa Del Carmen, México

anouchka/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Alsea (Mexico:ALSEA) (OTCPK:ALSSF) is the largest franchise restaurant operator in Latin America, with approximately 4,500 stores in total. The majority of its business comes from franchising two leading American brands, Domino's Pizza

This article was written by

Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
22K Followers
Research and trade alerts from a hedge fund pro with a global outlook.

Ian worked for Kerrisdale, a New York activist hedge fund, for three years, before moving to Latin America to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities there. His Ian's Insider Corner service provides live chat, model portfolios, full access and updates to his "IMF" portfolio, along with a weekly newsletter which expands on these topics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALSSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own my shares via the Mexican exchange listing ticker "ALSEA".

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.