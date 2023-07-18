Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Market Resilience Or Investors In Denial? A Mid-Year Assessment For 2023

Aswath Damodaran
Aswath Damodaran
Summary

  • Inflation dominated the headlines and there was widespread consensus among economists that a recession was imminent.
  • The Fed has raised the Fed Funds rate multiple times this year, but those rate increases have clearly done nothing to slow the economy down.
  • After strengthening in 2022, the US dollar weakened against most currencies in 2023.
  • The bulk of the surge in global equities in 2023 has come from US stocks.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

I am not a market prognosticator for a simple reason. I am just not good at it, and the first six months of 2023 illustrate why market timing is often the impossible dream, something that every investor aspires to be successful

