Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AGNC: A Large Dividend Cut May Follow Its Q2 Earnings

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.32K Followers

Summary

  • Mortgage REITs and mortgage-related corporations have suffered significant valuation declines due to the sharp rise in interest rates and excessive increase in mortgage rates compared to Treasury rates.
  • AGNC Investment Corp. is expected to announce its Q2 earnings soon, with a potential dividend cut looming due to rising borrowing costs.
  • The company's business model relies heavily on macroeconomic circumstances and has little room for improvement in challenging situations.
  • In an ideal scenario, AGNC may benefit from a decline in mortgage spreads that lifts its book value without spurring refinancing.
  • In a worst-case scenario, banking instability causes mortgage spreads to spike, potentially cratering AGNC's remaining book value.

House Symbol Sitting over A Bar Graph - Stock Market and Real Estate Concept

MicroStockHub

Last year, one of the most significant trends was the decline of most mortgage REIT and mortgaged-related corporations. The sharp rise in interest rates and the excessive increase in mortgage rates compared to Treasury rates led to substantial

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.32K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

B
Bajista
Today, 6:49 AM
Premium
Comments (845)
The title of this article is click bait.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.