AT&T Q2: Buy Before It Soars

Jul. 18, 2023 11:00 AM
Business Quant
Summary

  • AT&T will be reporting its Q2 results next week.
  • The Street's expectations seem to be extremely conservative and AT&T might handily beat them.
  • This may be a good time to accumulate AT&T's shares.

AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

Brandon Bell

All eyes will be on AT&T (NYSE:T) when it reports its fiscal Q2 results next week. The telecom giant’s shares have been hammered down over concerns relating to its business and dividend sustainability. So, to gain clarity on

Business Quant
Business Quant is a comprehensive investment research platform. It hosts KPI data, financial data and analytical tools to help you become a better investor. You don’t have to go through boring SEC filings to keep a track of AT&T’s subscriber count, Apple’s revenue from iPhones or Disney’s revenue by region. Our Company KPI Data tool does that for you and it does so much more. Get an edge over the market, from day one. Watch Business Quant in action here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (17)

Patient Number 9 profile picture
Patient Number 9
Today, 11:48 AM
Comments (83)
I believe it was an article like this that convinced me to buy ten years ago. What a mistake that was.
Zucks profile picture
Zucks
Today, 11:48 AM
Comments (3.31K)
No comment about lead lined cables? To be fair I am not sure if this is an issue though we have to hear from municipalities if water runoff could lead to lawsuits?
m
mikefinleyco
Today, 11:41 AM
Comments (486)
Soaring for T would be going from $13.72 to $13.90
S
San Marzano
Today, 11:31 AM
Comments (2.23K)
Crazy! Totally crazy!
Code Talker Market Analysis profile picture
Code Talker Market Analysis
Today, 11:30 AM
Comments (7.75K)
Q1 FCF = 1 Billion
You estimate Q2 FCF = 2.5 Billion
16 Billion - 3.5 Billion = 12.5 Billion
12.5 Billion over 2 Quarters = 6.25 Billion per Quarter
Do you have records of what Q3 and Q4 FCF were last year for YoY comps to see if this is even feasible-looking?

My guess is if $T doesn't deliver north of $4 Billion FCF we get another selloff, not a surprise price jump. Look at what happened in Q1 when they missed the type of FCF which showed a clear path to their $16 Billion guidance?
billduncanbusiness profile picture
billduncanbusiness
Today, 11:27 AM
Comments (216)
Since I have owned T it has “soared” from $29 to $13.
B
Bluestack41
Today, 11:30 AM
Premium
Comments (69)
@billduncanbusiness yep, me too. Soaring like a bag of rocks 😳
Poldarkfan profile picture
Poldarkfan
Today, 11:33 AM
Comments (405)
@billduncanbusiness If it makes you feel better, my shares have soared from $38 (pre WBD spin off). At this point its hard to see where I could get the same dividend rate for my $13-$14 so I stay put.
F
FunInvesting
Today, 11:51 AM
Premium
Comments (4.3K)
@billduncanbusiness
funny...how he market predictors were touting get in when the stock was in the high twenties...now they are trying to get us in in the mid teens...
Beware of institutional money getting out while they try to get retail money in to a stock...just a general feeling...One of the reasons TA became so popular...market watchers were frustrated with stock price predictions by the sell side analysts...and went to a system (all be it not perfect) based on pure math and statistics. Math and statistics do not lie...
p
pablosheridan
Today, 11:27 AM
Premium
Comments (82)
Keep your expectations very low here. What little credibility is left for management may crumble away here shortly. I am long but flip the divs into much higher yielding opportunities. Best!
Two Saws profile picture
Two Saws
Today, 11:27 AM
Premium
Comments (47)
Long-term investors may want to read: seekingalpha.com/...
postal8081 profile picture
postal8081
Today, 11:26 AM
Comments (300)
I think everything hedges on next week's FCF. Let's hope it improves.
M
Minka the Cat
Today, 11:25 AM
Premium
Comments (140)
Last two words in this article, Good Luck!
Indeed.
S
SD_Dude
Today, 11:24 AM
Comments (669)
Just bought a very large amount of August 4 Calls around 13 cents. Earnings are on August 1st. This may start moving back up into earnings. Worth a risk.
Buyandhold 2012 profile picture
Buyandhold 2012
Today, 11:15 AM
Investing Group
Comments (52.2K)
I agree.

$T is a buy at its current price of $13.74.
m
mikefinleyco
Today, 11:40 AM
Comments (486)
@Buyandhold 2012 If you like it at $13, you are going to love it at $9
p
pdrozin
Today, 11:07 AM
Premium
Comments (2.07K)
Tough stock to own. Classic high yield w/ deteriorating share price. Thanks for the article, but I prefer a lower yield that grows, plus capital appreciation.
