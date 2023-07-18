Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GVIP: Maybe Useful To Add VIPs During Bull Markets

Summary

  • The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF tracks the top holdings of hedge funds, offering investors a method to follow high conviction ideas of U.S. hedge funds.
  • The GVIP ETF has historically underperformed the markets, but can be used to supplement core equity holdings during early parts of equity bull markets.
  • Despite its potential short-term benefits, I advise against buying the GVIP ETF at this time due to elevated valuations on some stocks, such as Nvidia.

Recently, I wrote a cautious article on the Global X GURU Index ETF (GURU). The GURU ETF has historically lagged the markets because its methodology is based on lagging 13F holdings data and it narrowly looks

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.33K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

