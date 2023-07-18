Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sea Limited: Why I'm Not Overly Excited About Investing Despite Recent Profitability

Jul. 18, 2023 8:05 AM ETSea Limited (SE)
Long-Term Winners
Summary

  • Despite recent positive financial reports, Sea Limited's share price remains stagnant, leading to caution over the company's future growth trajectory across its digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial services segments.
  • The company's digital entertainment revenue has declined by more than 50% year-on-year, while its e-commerce segment shows signs of slowing GMV growth with potential threats from competitors like TikTok Shop.
  • The digital financial services segment is expected to drive growth over the next decade, but slowing growth rates and a flat loan book raise concerns; the company's valuation is considered optimistic.

Beautiful bright small goldfish in round glass aquarium isolated on white

Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

Despite much positive news in the last couple of reporting quarters where Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) reported its first quarterly positive net income, and Free Cash Flow increased Q-o-Q from 168m to 505m, the company's share price

I am a private investor with an accounting background. The study of financial statements and businesses intrigues me, and I have been actively investing in the markets since 2016 with private and family funds. My focus is on finding Long-Term Winners, companies with the potential to at least 10x my investment over the long run.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

