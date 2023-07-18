Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

V.F. Corporation: Back Up The Truck To Buy A Portfolio Of Top-Class Brands Trading At A 10-Year Low

Jul. 18, 2023 8:08 AM ETV.F. Corporation (VFC)KTB2 Comments
Stanley Xu profile picture
Stanley Xu
15 Followers

Summary

  • VF Corp. is trading at less than 10x earnings and 8x FCF—eye-catching for a premier brand portfolio that includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Dickies, and Supreme.
  • The stock’s 10-year low can be explained by a confluence of recent negative news: an adverse court decision, overpaying for the Supreme acquisition, and a significant increase in inventory levels.
  • But the cost of these ill-fated events was borne at the expense of previous shareholders. Markets are forward-looking, and new shareholders should focus on the FY2024 guidance.
  • Long term, the company is well-positioned to benefit from international expansion and a mix shift towards DTC.

exterior of supreme Italia store

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's no surprise VF Corporation's (NYSE:VFC) stock is currently at a 10-year low. A U.S. Tax Court ruled against Timberland in a decision that is likely to cost the company $500 million. It overpaid

This article was written by

Stanley Xu profile picture
Stanley Xu
15 Followers
Stan is an opinion writer for Shareholder Vote Exchange, Inc., the world’s first marketplace for trading shareholder voting rights. The majority of retail investors don't vote their shares--and for good reason. Individually, it's not rational to spend time looking at ballot items when that time could be used analyzing the company. Besides, a couple hundred or thousands shares are unlikely to make a difference. That's why Shareholder Vote Exchange was created. Shareholder Vote Exchange is a platform for investors sell their shareholder voting rights while keeping their economic ownership in the stock--you selling *only* your voting rights. To generate incremental returns on the stocks you already own, consider signing up and verifying your shareholder voting rights for sale on Shareholder Vote Exchange. For interested parties, check out https://www.svegroup.comDisclaimer: as a Contributing Writer for Shareholder Vote Exchange, Stan is associated with existing author Preston Yadegar, co-founder and CEO of SVE. Stan's opinions do not necessarily reflect that of SVE’s, and Stan has editorial independence of the content that he writes.About Stan:Formerly, I worked as a equity analyst covering REITs and regional banks at a sell-side shop based in Chicago. I also have experience working with quantitive strategies, as I spent several years at a prop shop that traded high-frequency strategies. Researching and investing in high-quality companies is an avid hobby of mine, and one which I hope to share with others. Above all, I am a fundamentals-based investor in industries I understand and in companies which I feel like I have a competitive advantage in. These tend to be software and consumer-facing companies, but often include small caps as well.Value with sound fundamentals + Growth at a reasonable price are my go-to themes.95% long-term buy & hold, 5% dabble in other (options, special situations)I am also interested in special situations investing, value investing, market microstructure, and learning/writing about specific niches in the financial markets.Call me Stan (or Steve, whichever you prefer).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article does not necessarily reflect the views of Shareholder Vote Exchange, Inc. or Seeking Alpha. Shareholder Vote Exchange is a neutral platform for both buyers and sellers of shareholder voting rights.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

festivus400 profile picture
festivus400
Today, 8:35 AM
Premium
Comments (139)
Excellent write up. Nicely done.
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Today, 8:30 AM
Premium
Comments (3.06K)
These brands are at Sierra Trading often.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.