Higher Yields And Tighter Spreads Drive Monthly Outperformance

Andres Victorero

Fallen angels outperformed broad HY in June driven by bond selection and tighter spreads. An additional rising star adds to an already busy year of upgrades and further reduces Energy sector exposure.

Fallen angels (as represented by the ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index, “H0CF”) outperformed broad HY (as represented by the ICE BofA US High Yield Index, “H0A0”) by 0.15% (1.78% vs 1.63%) in June and are now lagging by 0.55% year-to-date (YTD) (4.86% vs 5.42%). In June, bond selection and tighter spreads drove outperformance versus the broad high yield market. More broadly, CCC & lower rated bonds have continued to outperform higher rated peers as spreads have again tightened, and yields have increased. Although credit spreads rallied in June, forecasts for defaults in high yield have started to rise as the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) continues to maintain high interest rates while signaling additional tightening may be on the horizon.

Where to Now?

Amid strong economic data, the risk of a hard landing or recession appears to continue to be pushed further into the future than what the market anticipated earlier in the year. This has been reflected in high overall yields even though spreads have tightened. How have fallen angels performed historically when yields were at these levels?

There have been 235 months since December 2003.

The fallen angel yield has been above seven with spreads below 300 only 17 times during the 235 months since December 2003. The most recent two times was in February and June of this year.

The remaining 15 times were in 2005 (twice), 2006 (seven) and 2007 (six). The average forward 1Y returns in those 15 months saw fallen angels underperform broad high yield by 1.10% (2.76% vs 3.85%) 3Y forward basis, fallen angels outperformed by 1.52% (5.55% vs 4.03%, annualized) 5Y forward basis, fallen angels outperformed 1.77% (9.67% vs 7.91%, annualized) 10Y forward basis, fallen angels outperformed by 2.74% (10.12% vs 7.38%, annualized)



Source: ICE Data Services, VanEck. Data as of June 30, 2023. Fallen Angels: ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index. Broad HY: ICE BofA US High Yield Index. OAS refers to “option-adjusted spread.” Please see definition for this and other terms referenced herein in the disclosures and definitions portion of this blog. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not representative of fund performance. It is not possible to invest in an index.

Fallen Angels Overall Statistics: Fallen angels yields decreased in June by 20bps, to 7.35, while broad HY yields decreased by 27bps to 8.56 and the 10Y yield increased by 17bps to 3.81. Fallen angels current yield has been in the 30th percentile since December 2003, while spreads are only in the 16th percentile, demonstrating that yields are high while spreads are very tight. With the exit of some large issuers over Q2, the Index market value has shrunk over the year.

Fallen Angel Broad HY 12/31/2022 3/31/2023 6/30/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2023 6/30/2023 Yield to Worst 7.49 7.08 7.35 8.89 8.49 8.56 Effective Duration 5.45 5.30 4.98 4.04 3.83 3.65 Full Market Value ($mn) 112,854 114,776 84,590 1,199,909 1,234,319 1,218,316 OAS 337 325 297 481 458 405 No. of Issues 212 206 163 1,927 1,916 1,870 Click to enlarge

Source: ICE Data Services, VanEck Fallen Angels: ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index. Broad HY: ICE BofA US High Yield Index. OAS refers to “option-adjusted spread.” Please see definition for this and other terms referenced herein in the disclosures and definitions portion of this blog. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not representative of fund performance. It is not possible to invest in an index.

New Fallen Angels: Seven issuers were downgraded in the first six months of the year, accounting for 11.18% of the Index. Per JPMorgan research, the “BBB-“ universe is $1.13 trillion with $131 billion on negative watch or outlook by at least one rating agency. Research on certain scenarios (an issuer with an already high yield rating by one agency; same issuer with at least one of the other agencies rating it on negative watch/outlook) determined that only $6.7 billion may be downgraded in the near term. However, the research also identified the number of non-financials “BBB-“ rated bonds trading above a spread of 250, and determined that there are $138bn worth of bonds trading at near high yield levels, potentially indicating the market’s outlook that these could become fallen angels in the near future.

Month-end Addition Name Rating Sector Industry % Mkt Value Price February Entegris Escrow Corp BB1 Technology & Electronics Electronics 1.39 90.92 March First Republic Bank (OTCPK:FRCB) B3 Banking Banking 0.40 54.63 March Nissan Motor Acceptance BB1 Automotive Auto Loans 2.57 87.19 March Nissan Motor (OTCPK:NSANY) BB1 Automotive Automakers 5.49 92.98 April Crane NXT BB3 Capital Goods Diversified Capital Goods 0.24 70.99 April Rogers Communications (RCI) BB2 Telecommunications Telecom - Wireless 0.65 90.35 April Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) BB1 Banking Banking 0.44 76.39 Click to enlarge

Source: ICE Data Services, VanEck. Fallen Angels: ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not a recommendation to buy or sell any of the names/securities mentioned herein. Index performance is not representative of fund performance. It is not possible to invest in an index.

Rising Stars: A new issuer exited the Index in June, APA Corp. (APA), as Moody’s upgraded it to Baa3 from Ba1, reflecting the company’s strong financial results, improving balance sheet and stronger credit metrics. Moody’s believes that APA’s ongoing debt reduction (since 2020) will continue to improve its balance sheet and provide a more resilient financial profile. APA was downgraded in June 2020, entering the Index at a price of $83.79 and weight of 2.86%, and now exits the Index at $82.69/3.84%. During its two years in the Index, it returned -1.31% vs -6.40% (in price terms) for the broad high yield market. APA is the third Energy sector issue to be upgraded this year, reducing the sector exposure from close to 30% at the beginning of the year to 15% now. Upgrades to investment grade have accounted for 32.01% of the Index market value, making 2023 a very significant year in terms of rising stars volume. JPMorgan research conducted the same analysis for upgrades to investment grade and concluded that of the $299 billion bonds rated BB+, $24.3 could be upgraded in the near term.

Month-end Exit Name Rating Sector Industry % Mkt Value Price February Autopistas Metropolitanas de Puerto Rico LLC BB1 Transportation Transport Infrastructure/Services 0.35 100.49 February Nokia (NOK) BB1 Technology & Electronics Tech Hardware & Equipment 0.47 97.50 March Western Midstream (WES) BB1 Energy Gas Distribution 5.27 90.44 April Sprint Capital Corp BB1 Telecommunications Telecom - Wireless 4.70 114.25 May Mattel Inc. (MAT) BB2 Consumer Goods Personal & Household Products 0.45 85.32 May Nissan Motor Acceptance BB1 Automotive Auto Loans 2.67 85.12 May Nissan Motor BB1 Automotive Automakers 5.57 88.49 May Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) BB1 Energy Energy - Exploration & Production 8.69 93.82 June APA Corp. BB1 Energy Energy - Exploration & Production 3.84 82.69 Click to enlarge

Source: ICE Data Services, VanEck. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not a recommendation to buy or sell any of the names/securities mentioned herein. Index performance is not representative of fund performance. It is not possible to invest in an index.

Fallen Angels Performance by Sector: Sector exposures continue changing with the exit of APA in June. The Energy sector dropped to 15.28% from 18.34% in May, which is approximately 50% of what it was a year ago. The Energy sector currently has 11 issuers, with only three of them being part of the 2020 wave of downgrades (EQM, Methanex (MEOH) and Rockies Express, with a total exposure of 6.75%). The other sector that saw a decrease in its exposure was Banking, to 3.20% from 5.32% in May, as an Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:ISNPY) issue with a weight of 2.30% was removed due to its maturity being less than 12 months. In terms of performance, only the Insurance sector posted a negative return (-0.06%) in June while the top performing sector was Financial Services (+7.91%). YTD, all sectors, except Banking, have so far posted positive performance, with Transportation, Financial Services and Leisure in the top three. Regarding spreads, all sectors except Banking saw tightening in June with the overall spread ending the month very close to the low level in February (295).

Wgt (%) OAS Price Total Return (%) 12/31/2021 3/31/2023 6/30/2023 12/31/2021 3/31/2023 6/30/2023 12/31/2021 3/31/2023 6/30/2023 YTD Automotive 10.00 18.06 10.00 262 246 211 91.35 92.21 92.99 3.68 Banking 3.81 3.99 3.20 302 415 376 96.85 87.61 88.57 -9.43 Basic Industry 1.36 1.33 1.93 226 227 168 92.17 93.85 94.44 4.74 Capital Goods 5.12 5.10 7.66 279 240 195 95.01 98.54 96.85 6.31 Consumer Goods 3.07 3.00 3.62 275 255 298 88.90 91.27 89.31 2.95 Energy 27.93 22.16 15.28 293 303 297 88.13 90.05 88.74 5.22 Financial Services 0.65 0.64 0.94 540 506 459 77.20 80.27 80.92 7.91 Healthcare 3.02 3.03 4.33 362 304 281 83.56 86.47 86.82 6.64 Insurance 0.85 0.82 1.15 347 364 358 92.10 92.99 91.39 2.32 Leisure 7.88 7.79 10.42 325 243 182 89.95 93.25 93.34 7.40 Real Estate 5.13 4.72 6.22 697 701 602 79.46 80.72 80.99 7.30 Retail 5.67 5.49 7.79 471 474 354 73.75 74.72 82.35 7.07 Services 0.38 0.37 0.53 388 368 356 87.11 89.89 88.62 4.53 Technology & Electronics 4.20 4.67 6.21 327 287 269 85.47 88.19 86.89 5.58 Telecommunications 11.91 11.68 10.61 423 433 475 90.04 91.39 84.92 7.10 Transportation 2.10 1.78 2.59 279 231 150 90.49 92.69 94.75 8.40 Utility 6.93 5.38 7.52 213 206 165 89.95 90.19 89.90 4.22 Total 100 100 100.00 337 325 297 87.91 89.51 88.78 4.86 Click to enlarge

Source: ICE Data Services, VanEck. Fallen Angels: ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index. Not intended as a recommendation to invest or divest in any of the sectors mentioned herein. Index performance is not representative of fund performance. It is not possible to invest in an index.

Fallen Angels Performance by Rating: The Index continues to decrease its BB-rated exposure to the low 80s. The lower rated issuers continued outperforming their higher rated peers in June and YTD. The BB rated bucket is now above the Single-B rated bucket, which was noted last month as an indicator that BB-rated bonds may begin displaying better prices than lower rated issuers, which, outside of the small exposure to CCC-rated bonds, was the case in June.

Wgt (%) OAS Price Total Return (%) 12/31/2022 3/31/2023 6/30/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2023 6/30/2023 12/31/2022 3/31/2023 6/30/2023 YTD BB 87.00 87.08 83.01 284 281 256 90.02 91.51 89.83 4.55 B 10.95 10.37 13.31 608 500 405 82.50 85.35 89.55 3.71 CCC 1.98 2.50 3.68 1,020 1,014 852 60.88 64.60 68.55 20.66 CC* 0.04 6,713 7.16 -17.77 D* 0.07 4,726 10.00 -62.06 Total 100 100 100 337 325 297 87.91 89.51 88.78 4.86 Click to enlarge

Source: ICE Data Services, VanEck. *Does not have securities for all months of selected period. Returns are based on partial period data. Fallen Angels: ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not representative of fund performance. It is not possible to invest in an index.

Important Definitions and Disclosures

Please note that VanEck may offer investments products that invest in the asset class(es) or industries included in this blog.

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities, financial instruments or digital assets mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, tax advice, or any call to action. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are for illustrative purposes only, are valid as of the date of this communication, and are subject to change without notice. Actual future performance of any assets or industries mentioned are unknown. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck or its other employees.

Yield-to-Worst (YTW): This is the lowest yield that can be received on a bond that fully operates within the terms of its contract without defaulting.

Option-Adjusted Spread (OAS): The measurement of the spread of a fixed-income security and the risk-free rate which is then adjusted for an embedded option.

A fallen angel bond is a bond that was initially given an investment-grade rating but has since been reduced to junk bond status.

High yield bonds may be subject to greater risk of loss of income and principal and are likely to be more sensitive to adverse economic changes than higher rated securities.

A rising star is a high yield bond that is upgraded to investment grade.

Duration is an estimate of how much the value of a bond portfolio would be affected by a change in prevailing interest rates. The longer a portfolio’s duration, the more sensitive it is to changes in interest rates.

There are inherent risks with fixed income investing. These risks may include interest rate, call, credit, market, inflation, government policy, liquidity, or junk bond. When interest rates rise, bond prices fall. This risk is heightened with investments in longer duration fixed-income securities and during periods when prevailing interest rates are low or negative.

Index returns are not Fund returns and do not reflect any management fees or brokerage expenses. Certain indices may take into account withholding taxes. Investors cannot invest directly in the Index.

ICE BofA US High Yield Index (H0A0, “Broad HY Index”), formerly known as BofA Merrill Lynch US High Yield Index prior to 10/23/2017, is comprised of below-investment grade corporate bonds (based on an average of various rating agencies) denominated in U.S. dollars.

ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index (H0CF, “Fallen Angels Index”) is a subset of the ICE BofA US High Yield Index and includes securities that were rated investment grade at time of issuance.

Fallen Angel U.S. High Yield index data on and prior to February 28, 2020 reflects that of the ICE BofA US Fallen Angel High Yield Index (H0FA). From February 28, 2020 forward, the Fallen Angel U.S. High Yield index data reflects that of the Fund's underlying index, the ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index (H0CF). Fallen Angel U.S. High Yield index data history which includes periods prior to February 28, 2020 links H0FA and H0CF and is not intended for third party use.

ICE Data Indices, LLC and its affiliates (“ICE Data”) indices and related information, the name "ICE Data", and related trademarks, are intellectual property licensed from ICE Data, and may not be copied, used, or distributed without ICE Data's prior written approval. The licensee's products have not been passed on as to their legality or suitability, and are not regulated, issued, endorsed, sold, guaranteed, or promoted by ICE Data. ICE Data MAKES NO WARRANTIES AND BEARS NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE INDICES, ANY RELATED INFORMATION, ITS TRADEMARKS, OR THE PRODUCT(S) (INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, THEIR QUALITY, ACCURACY, SUITABILITY AND/OR COMPLETENESS).

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. As with any investment strategy, there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be met and investors may lose money. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

© Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Van Eck Associates Corporation.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.