Taiwan Semiconductor: King Of Semiconductor Earnings

I recently developed an interest in the semiconductor sector due to the consistency of which it has outperformed both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ-100 over the long term. This is no surprise as both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ-100 are heavily weighted toward technology stocks, so semiconductors are arguably the foundation on which both indexes are built. Today, I examine Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) who announces earnings on Thursday, July 20th.

About the Company

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSMC) is a leading semiconductor manufacturing company based in Taiwan. Founded in 1987, TSMC has established itself as the world's largest dedicated semiconductor foundry, specializing in the fabrication of advanced integrated circuit (IC) designs. TSMC's primary focus is on manufacturing silicon wafers and providing foundry services to a wide range of customers, including fabless semiconductor companies and integrated device manufacturers.

TSMC operates advanced semiconductor fabrication facilities, commonly known as fabs, where it produces a variety of integrated circuits, including microprocessors, graphics chips, memory chips, and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company utilizes cutting-edge manufacturing processes, such as the latest nanometer technology nodes, to create highly complex and densely packed devices.

As a foundry, TSMC collaborates closely with its customers throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. It offers a range of services, including design support, prototyping, wafer manufacturing, packaging, and testing. TSMC's expertise lies in its ability to manufacture chips based on customers' specifications, helping them bring their designs to life while leveraging TSMC's advanced manufacturing capabilities and process technologies.

TSMC's role as a major semiconductor foundry has a significant impact on the global technology industry. Many well-known technology companies, including those in consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and even some of its competitors, rely on TSMC's manufacturing capabilities to produce their semiconductor products. TSMC's advanced fabrication processes enable its customers to create high-performance, power-efficient, and cost-effective chips that drive innovation in various industries.

Heavy research and development investments allow TSMC to continue pushing the boundaries of Moore's Law, which describes the trend of doubling the number of transistors on integrated circuits every two years.

TSMC's ongoing commitment to innovation and its continuous improvement of manufacturing processes have positioned it as a leader in the semiconductor industry.

Competitive Landscape

In addition to TSMC, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), and NVIDIA Corp. (NVIDIA) are prominent players in the semiconductor industry, but they differ in their core business focus, expertise, and market positioning.

Business Focus

TSMC primarily operates as a semiconductor foundry, offering manufacturing services to a diverse range of customers. Its focus is on fabricating advanced integrated circuit designs and providing cutting-edge manufacturing processes for various industries. AMD is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and manufacture of high-performance processors and graphics cards. It focuses on developing both CPUs and GPUs, catering to consumer and enterprise markets. NVIDIA is renowned for its expertise in designing and manufacturing GPUs, which play a vital role in gaming, AI, data centers, and automotive applications. The company also develops specialized AI hardware and software solutions.

Manufacturing Capabilities

As the world's largest dedicated semiconductor foundry, TSMC possesses advanced fabrication facilities and leading-edge manufacturing processes. Its manufacturing capabilities enable the production of chips based on customers' specifications, contributing to the innovation and growth of the semiconductor industry. AMD utilizes a mix of in-house manufacturing and external foundries like TSMC for chip fabrication. While it doesn't have the manufacturing scale of TSMC, AMD focuses on designing innovative processors and graphics cards that deliver high performance and cater to specific market segments. Similarly, to AMD, NVIDIA does not own its manufacturing facilities and relies on foundries like TSMC for chip production. The company's strength lies in GPU architecture design, leveraging TSMC's manufacturing capabilities to bring its GPUs to market.

Market Impact

TSMC's role as a leading semiconductor foundry has significant market impact. It plays a crucial part in enabling the production of advanced chips for various companies across industries, driving technological innovation and contributing to the broader semiconductor ecosystem. AMD has made notable strides in the CPU market, offering competitive alternatives to Intel's processors. Its Ryzen CPUs have gained popularity among consumers and have made significant inroads in the data center market. AMD's focus on delivering high performance at compelling prices has allowed it to capture market share. NVIDIA's GPUs have gained widespread recognition for their exceptional graphics performance and parallel processing capabilities. The company's GPUs find applications not only in gaming but also in AI, data centers, and self-driving cars. NVIDIA's technological advancements and software ecosystem have propelled the growth of AI and accelerated computing.

While TSMC specializes in semiconductor manufacturing services, AMD and NVIDIA concentrate on designing and developing advanced processors and graphics solutions. TSMC's foundry capabilities support the production of chips for various companies, while AMD and NVIDIA focus on delivering high-performance CPUs and GPUs for specific market segments. Each company's expertise and market impact contribute to the dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of the semiconductor industry.

Institutional Ownership and Analysts Sentiment

Analysts Sentiment

Analysts are generally bullish on TSMC. The company is the world's largest contract chipmaker, and it is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for semiconductors over the next 10 years. TSMC is also a leader in the development of advanced semiconductor manufacturing technologies, which gives it a competitive edge over its rivals.

According to a recent survey of analysts by TipRanks, the consensus rating for TSMC is "Strong Buy." The average price target for the stock is $124.00, which represents a potential upside of 18% from the current price. The global semiconductor market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030, driven by the increasing demand for semiconductors in a variety of industries, including smartphones, computers, data centers, and automotive.

TSMC is a leader in the development of advanced semiconductor manufacturing technologies. This gives the company the ability to produce semiconductors that are smaller, faster, and more energy-efficient than those of its rivals.

Institutional Movement

Analysts’ opinions are being reflected in institutional actions with JP Morgan Chase & Company increasing its holdings by 12%, Blackrock Inc. increasing holdings by 25%, and Jefferies Group increasing its holdings by an eye-popping 299%. It is also noteworthy that Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd liquidated almost their entire position, with Susquehanna International Group Ltd. and Morgan Stanley following suit reducing their positions by 80% and 24% respectively, most likely, taking profits in the short term with the intention of reinitiating positions on earnings volatility.

Investment Thesis

Unless wholesale adoption of a new technology to power electronics is introduced, semiconductor stocks are not going anywhere. TSMC, NVIDIA, and AMD have been receiving a lot of press recently, but from an earnings perspective, TSMC remains the king. According to Zacks Investment Research, the consensus EPS forecast for TSMC is $1.07 for the quarter ending June 2023, or a 30% YOY decrease from the same quarter last year. Look for near-term volatility as the broader market figures itself out, with TSMC providing long upside for the foreseeable future.

If direct exposure to a single equity is too risky for your taste, you can also get a piece of the sector by investing in Fidelity’s Select Semiconductors Portfolio (FSLEX), with a 27%, 10-year annualized return, to gain exposure to the sector without as much risk potential.