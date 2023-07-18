Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Volatility Index Is So Low It Has To Go Up?

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
Summary

  • The volatility index is so low it has to go higher eventually. Such seems obvious, but this year, despite the banking crisis, higher interest rates, and slowing economic data, investors continue to abandon hedges amid bullish optimism.
  • During periods of bullish speculation, the excesses generated by reckless, speculative activity will eventually lead to a crisis. Of course, the longer the speculation occurs, the more severe the crisis will be.
  • As our analysis shows, we suspect the VIX is working probably as it is a function of bullish market sentiment.

Lance Roberts
Lance Roberts
