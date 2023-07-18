Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why SS&C Technologies Is Misjudged And Underestimated

Jul. 18, 2023 8:59 AM ETSS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)
Adrian Nunez profile picture
Adrian Nunez
74 Followers

Summary

  • SS&C has consistently been deleveraging its balance sheet, delivering strong margins and cash flows, enabling aggressive growth strategies.
  • SS&C has created a moat with barriers to entry for peers through its reputation, industry position, client retention, diversification, and more.
  • Street estimates for SS&C are highly conservative, and I predict SS&C will exceed expectations due to their scalable business and unrecognized synergies.
  • The firm is repurchasing ~$700 million of shares by 2024, with a $0.20 dividend per share that is continuously growing.
  • My 10-year DCF analysis, using a 10% WACC, and a blended average of valuations, gives me a 12-month price target of $80 for SSNC stock.

standing businessman who looks various graphics of business. Internet of Things. Information Communication Technology. Digital transformation. Abstract mixed media.

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

I would highly recommend putting SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) on your investment radar, as I am initiating my coverage on this monopolistic fintech with a strong buy and a $80 price tag. I have been knee-deep into the financials

Just here to give my research-oriented opinion on underfollowed stocks with a greater focus on early-stage biotechs and small-mid cap players.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

