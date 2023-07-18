DorianGray

It was very lonely to be a bull at the beginning of this year, but new 2023 highs for all three major market averages yesterday suggests a consensus may be forming behind the view that we are now in a bull market with a soft landing for the economy becoming the base case. Jan Hatzius, the chief economist at Goldman Sachs, wrote that his team is "cutting our probability that a U.S. recession will start in the next 12 months further from 25 to 20%." The reason being that he feels lowering inflation down to the Fed's targeted range will not require a recession. That's the definition of a soft landing.

Finviz

Following in Jan's footstep, the chief global markets strategist at JPMorgan held a similar tone in his latest research note. Marko Kolanovic, who turned staunchly bearish at the start of the year, asserted that "while we still see the Fed hiking at the July meeting, the downside CPI surprise means a narrow path to a soft landing is modestly wider." The stock market has been gradually pricing in these realizations for months, and now analysts are starting to lift their earnings estimates for the S&P 500 in 2024 as a result. We should start to see year-over-year earnings growth again during the second half of this year.

Bloomberg

The bearish narrative rests on one very important historical datapoint. Since World War II, the Fed has never engineered a decline in the rate of inflation of more than 4% that did not coincide with a recession. That is because the Fed was forced to break something, either the economy or financial markets, to reverse the wealth effect, suppress consumption, and bring down prices.

I think the bears fail to realize that the Fed has already broken the market at several levels. The tightening of financial conditions wiped out speculative investment activity in 2022. The cryptocurrency crash erased more than $1 trillion in market value. The Nasdaq Composite and Russell 2000 both collapsed 30%, while the poster child for expensive growth stocks in Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) dropped 78% from its high. The bond market has had its worst year since 1842! Therefore, the Fed succeeded in breaking a lot of things, and it expunged the excesses. The excesses were in the markets and not the economy.

The reason monetary policy tightening has not caused a recession is that the consumer is in an extremely strong position relative to previous business cycles, due largely to the unprecedented fiscal stimulus that accompanied the monetary stimulus during the pandemic. Consumers still hold elevated levels of excess savings, wage growth is still better than 4%, balance sheets remain relatively strong, and the wealth accrued in their homes has yet to be impacted by tightening financial conditions. Home values should hold up better during this cycle because of the supply/demand dynamics. This is why the Fed was able to break the markets in 2022 without breaking the economy.

Therefore, the fiscal stimulus that has been partly blamed for the highest inflation in 40 years may also be saving the economy from recession, as consumers still have the confidence and ability to spend through this tightening cycle. A soft landing remains my base case, and I think the rate of inflation will decline throughout the remainder of this year and next, which is why I also think the financial markets can continue to perform well. We should see new all-time highs for the S&P 500 in the coming year.

My bullish narrative has been based on improving rates of change in the economic datapoints, which have been further supported by numerous technical market developments along the way that suggested we should see higher risk asset prices. When rates of change reach an inflection point and start to deteriorate, so will my outlook for the markets. We are not there yet. To the contrary, the landscape continues to point to a soft landing for the economy and better-than-expected market fundamentals.

Stock market strategists are increasing earnings forecasts for the S&P 500 for the coming year, which is not something we see in advance of a recession or bear market. The upturn in revisions for the next 12-month period reveals better times ahead for more constituents of the index, and it shows a starker improvement when we exclude the energy sector.

Bloomberg

This is being confirmed by the improvement in breadth for the broad market, as more stocks join the bull-market party. Over the past six weeks, the equal-weight S&P 500 and the Russell 2000 small-cap index have both outperformed the S&P 500 index, which continues to be dominated by the "Magnificent Seven" mega-cap technology stocks.